Spirit Airlines to Cut Around 200 Jobs – Report

As bankruptcy proceedings continue, Spirit executives are under pressure to deliver a leaner and more financially robust airline.

Spirit Airlines plans to cut approximately 200 jobs in a major cost-cutting drive. Ted Christie, the carrier’s chief executive, informed employees on Wednesday night via an internal memo, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

If realized, the reduction in staff would be in addition to an earlier furlough of pilots. Some flight attendants at Spirit have also been offered unpaid voluntary leave.

Spirit Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November. At the time, the company said the restructuring was expected to reduce its debt and provide “more financial flexibility.”

The pre-packaged nature of the bankruptcy means that flights have largely continued as normal and most passengers are unaffected. However, the airline has been cutting unprofitable routes and making other efficiencies to bolster liquidity.

Spirit executives are engaged in a turnaround plan called “Project Bravo.” It breaks with the traditional ultra low-cost model and proposes initiatives such as free in-flight Wi-Fi and codesharing flights with other airlines.

In a court filing in November, Spirit CFO Fred Cromer acknowledged the sector had significantly changed since the pandemic. “The airline industry (particularly in the United States) is contending with shifting consumer demand and operational headwinds, such that it is unrecognizable from what it was pre-pandemic.”

A Return to Spirit’s Heyday?

Spirit was once one of the most profitable carriers in the industry, reporting operating margins as high as 20%. However, it hasn’t posted a full-year profit since 2019.

A lack of demand for its product, overcapacity in the domestic market, and Pratt & Whitney engine issues have led the budget airline to report losses. The company was also battling significant debt obligations.

Spirit is the first major U.S. airline to file for bankruptcy since 2011, but it isn’t alone in facing financial pressures. Earlier this week, Southwest Airlines confirmed it is pausing corporate hiring and most summer internships to cut costs and improve margins.

At Southwest’s investor day in September, executives unveiled a turnaround plan that included premium seating, airline partnerships, red-eye flights, and capacity cuts in unprofitable areas.

Skift has contacted Spirit for confirmation and comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

Additional reporting by Meghna Maharishi

