Luxury Cruise Group Ponant Acquires Aqua Expeditions
Skift Take
Ponant Explorations Group said Thursday it had taken a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions, known for its small-ship cruises in remote locations.
The companies didn't disclose the deal's value or terms.
The acquisition brings together two significant players in high-end, small-ship expedition cruising, a rising travel category.
Ponant is backed by the same Pinault family that's behind the Gucci fashion house and Christie's auction house. This deal marks another expansion in that family's luxury empire, known as Groupe Artémis.
Aqua's founder and CEO, Francesco Galli-Zugaro, will keep a stake in the company and continue leading its operations as a standalone unit.
"Our guests are affluent explorers," Galli-Zugaro told Skift columnist Colin Nagy last month. "They're looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort. The goal is to create those rare moments…hiking a volcanic crater or snorkeling with [stingless] jellyfish."
By the Numbers:
- Aqua Expeditions operates small ships holding under 40 passengers
- The brand runs expeditions across 3 continents
- Its cruises explore 6 major destinations including the Galápagos and Raja Ampat
What's Next
The acquisition gives Aqua Expeditions access to significant financial resources for expansion. Aqua Expeditions is already preparing to launch itineraries in East Africa, focusing on: The Seychelles,Tanzania, and the Aldabra island group.
