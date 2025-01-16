Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Cruises

Luxury Cruise Group Ponant Acquires Aqua Expeditions

Sean O'Neill photo
Sean O'Neill
Today at 4:07 PM EST
a small yacht-style boat on a fjord at dusk

Skift Take

In an era of overtourism, the model of intimate, carefully orchestrated exploration feels especially set up for growth.
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Ponant Explorations Group said Thursday it had taken a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions, known for its small-ship cruises in remote locations.

The companies didn't disclose the deal's value or terms.

The acquisition brings together two significant players in high-end, small-ship expedition cruising, a rising travel category.

Ponant is backed by the same Pinault family that's behind the Gucci fashion house and Christie's auction house. This deal marks another expansion in that family's luxury empire, known as Groupe Artémis.

Aqua's founder and CEO, Francesco Galli-Zugaro, will keep a stake in the company and continue leading its operations as a standalone unit.

"Our guests are affluent explorers," Galli-Zugaro told Skift columnist Colin Nagy last month. "They're looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort. The goal is to create those rare moments…hiking a volcanic crater or snorkeling with [stingless] jellyfish."

By the Numbers:

  • Aqua Expeditions operates small ships holding under 40 passengers
  • The brand runs expeditions across 3 continents
  • Its cruises explore 6 major destinations including the Galápagos and Raja Ampat

What's Next

The acquisition gives Aqua Expeditions access to significant financial resources for expansion. Aqua Expeditions is already preparing to launch itineraries in East Africa, focusing on: The Seychelles,Tanzania, and the Aldabra island group.

Read Skift's profile of Aqua Expeditions from last month.

Beyond Large Luxury Cruises: The Rise of Boutique Expeditionary Travel

Beyond Large Luxury Cruises: The Rise of Boutique Expeditionary Travel

There is a subset of luxury travelers who are taking to the water to find remote, interesting areas that aren’t mobbed. And increasingly, they aren’t opting for hyper-luxe, large scale cruises.
Read More

Sean O'Neill photo
Sean O'Neill
Today at 4:07 PM EST

Tags: mergers and acquisitions ponant

Photo Credit: Le Commandant Charcot, a vessel near the fjord de Norve, as seen by a drone.  Ponant / Emerick Le Mouel

Up Next

Airlines

How Airlines are Redefining Premium Travel with Customizable and Personalized Experiences

As the airline industry adapts to evolving traveler expectations, premium cabins coupled with personalized experiences have become essential tools for driving loyalty and revenue. Airlines are turning to digital innovation and sustainable practices to redefine the premium travel experience and meet the needs of diverse customers.
American Airlines + Skift | 1 month ago
Sponsored

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login