Luxury Cruise Group Ponant Acquires Aqua Expeditions

In an era of overtourism, the model of intimate, carefully orchestrated exploration feels especially set up for growth.

Ponant Explorations Group has acquired a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions, a company known for its small-ship cruises to remote locations. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition aligns with Groupe Artémis' strategy to expand its luxury offerings. Aqua Expeditions, led by founder Francesco Galli-Zugaro, will continue to operate independently and plans to expand its itineraries to East Africa, leveraging the financial backing to reach new destinations.

Ponant Explorations Group said Thursday it had taken a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions, known for its small-ship cruises in remote locations.

The companies didn't disclose the deal's value or terms.

The acquisition brings together two significant players in high-end, small-ship expedition cruising, a rising travel category.

Ponant is backed by the same Pinault family that's behind the Gucci fashion house and Christie's auction house. This deal marks another expansion in that family's luxury empire, known as Groupe Artémis.

Aqua's founder and CEO, Francesco Galli-Zugaro, will keep a stake in the company and continue leading its operations as a standalone unit.

"Our guests are affluent explorers," Galli-Zugaro told Skift columnist Colin Nagy last month. "They're looking for adventure without sacrificing comfort. The goal is to create those rare moments…hiking a volcanic crater or snorkeling with [stingless] jellyfish."

By the Numbers:

Aqua Expeditions operates small ships holding under 40 passengers

The brand runs expeditions across 3 continents

Its cruises explore 6 major destinations including the Galápagos and Raja Ampat

What's Next

The acquisition gives Aqua Expeditions access to significant financial resources for expansion. Aqua Expeditions is already preparing to launch itineraries in East Africa, focusing on: The Seychelles,Tanzania, and the Aldabra island group.

