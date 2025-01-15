Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Growth Slows While Developers Gear Up for Casino Debut

Ras Al Khaimah's visitor growth is well below the pace it needs to hit a 2030 target. But it's playing the long game.

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has reported its tourism numbers for last year, and while they’re up over 2023, it was the smallest increase in years. Located around an hour and a half drive away from Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah had 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2024.

That’s a 4.9% increase, though well below its 2030 target of 3.5 million. To achieve that, the emirate needs to grow arrivals by an average of 18% between 2025 and 2030. Tourism in RAK grew by 15.6% in 2022 and 7.8% in 2023.

But Ras Al Khaimah is playing the long game, and it won’t be until 2027 that tourism makes a meaningful move toward the decade-end target. That’s the year Wynn Al Marjan Island opens – an integrated resort with the Gulf’s first legal casino. The majority of forthcoming tourism development is focused on complementing that project.

Commenting on the tourism numbers, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said in a statement: “Looking ahead, our vision extends beyond attracting more visitors; we aim to position Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of the future. With significant investments, world-class events, and groundbreaking developments on the horizon, 2025 is set to be another remarkable year.”

With the arrival of Wynn Al Marjan Island, accommodation demand is expected to surge. Wynn itself will only provide an additional 1,500 keys, with the rest of the vacationers spilling out into surrounding areas.

By 2027, hotel room key inventories in Ras Al Khaimah are set to double, with nearly 7,000 keys gearing up to be added. Another thousand keys are already under discussion to open by or before 2030, according to RAKTDA.

Since the unveiling of the Wynn at the start of 2022, the once-quiet northern emirate has seen a boom in luxury development deals. Almost all of them are centered on the man-made Al Marjan Island, a four-island archipelago off the coast where the Wynn will also sit. Marriott has announced four five-star flags so far, including Le Meridien, a JW, a Westin and a W hotel. Smaller, more exclusive operators such as Nobu are also landing on the island.

All these hotels are slated to open between 2026 and 2028, slotting in nicely for Wynn’s early 2027 launch. 2027 alone is expected to see 3,000 new hotel rooms open in RAK, more than 2025 and 2026 combined.

RAK’s hotel growth according to Stirling Hospitality Advisors

Major hotel openings in Ras Al Khaimah:

Part of the allure for hotel developers to be near the Wynn is that the property is expected by many to have the only gaming license in the country for an extended period. Being near that hotel means guests are near the only casino space in the entire Gulf.