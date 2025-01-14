Choice Hotels’ Latest Ad Campaign

Choice Hotels really wants you to use your paid vacation days.

Choice Hotels International has launched a new advertising campaign featuring comedian Keegan-Michael Key, building on his past success in enhancing the brand's visibility and booking rates. The campaign, created by 72andSunny New York, introduces the 'Time Off Toolbox' to engage consumers via social media and encourage the use of vacation days. As part of its strategy, Choice Hotels is also adopting new digital advertising technologies and shifting its media focus to align with evolving consumer behaviors, particularly in video consumption on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram Reels.

Choice Hotels International is again turning to comedian Keegan-Michael Key as a spokesperson for its latest ad campaign.

The hotel franchising group unveiled “Check Into More” on Tuesday, its first major creative work from 72andSunny New York, which Choice hired last August.

Choice Hotels retained Key as its spokesperson after his appearances in 2024 drove substantial improvements in brand awareness and booking intent.

“We saw a 40% greater likelihood to book a stay with Choice Hotels than the year before,” said Noha Abdalla, chief marketing officer. “Key scores in the 96th percentile for audience appeal, with even higher ratings among Choice’s target customers.”

As part of the campaign, Choice is adding a gimmick: The “Time Off Tooolbox” (spelled with three o’s for out-of-office.) Answer a few questions, and get a time-off request video from Key. The idea is that many Americans don’t use all their vacation days, and the Choice is hoping for some social media buzz.

New Digital Ad Tech

The company has consolidated its media planning and buying with Dentsu X.

It’s leveraging Merkle software for enhanced targeting in the experiences segment.

It has been experimenting with using Teads, a platform enabling personalized video communications and direct booking pathways.

Choice is also building more personalization capabilities in-house while leveraging agency partnerships, particularly for paid media channels, Abdalla said.

Following the Travelers Online

Choice is also shifting its media strategy to follow changing consumer habits, particularly in video consumption.

“As people shift from traditional channels to more social and digital channels, we’re moving with them,” Abdalla said.

While maintaining some presence in linear television, the company is increasing investment in connected TV and platforms like YouTube, creating customized content for each digital venue, including TikTok and Instagram Reels.

“We’re thinking about personalization across the entire customer journey,” Abdalla said

Bets on Live Tourism and Experiences

“We’ve seen a significant cultural shift in people booking travel based on what they want to experience, not just where they want to go,” Abdalla said.

Choice Hotels’ research shows that about 50% of travelers now choose destinations based on culinary experiences, while “gig tripping” — travel for concerts and performances — has increased by about 50% (as noted in the Skift 2025 Megatrend on “live tourism.”)

