Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Airlines

Airlines Cancel Over 2,700 U.S. Flights as Winter Storm Sweeps South

Meghna Maharishi photo
Meghna Maharishi
Today at 1:53 PM EST
An aerial image of Atlanta airport

Skift Take

As another winter storm hits the U.S., airlines canceled thousands of flights on Friday.
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Airlines canceled over 2,700 flights in the U.S. on Friday due to a rare winter storm hitting a wide swath of the South. 

Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth and Nashville experienced the most disruptions due to the storm. As of Friday afternoon, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had 452 cancellations, Charlotte Douglas International Airport had 349 cancellations, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had 248 cancellations, and Nashville International Airport had 145 cancellations, according to FlightAware

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Atlanta Friday morning, which is expected to remain in place until 2 p.m. ET. Earlier that morning, passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight departing for Minneapolis had to evacuate onto the snowy runway due to a reported engine problem that occurred as the plane was preparing for takeoff, according to the FAA. 

Four passengers reported minor injuries, according to a post on X from the Atlanta airport.

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The storm, which spans from eastern Oklahoma to Virginia, is expected to leave the region with a heavy mix of snow and ice. Parts of Arkansas reported more than a foot of snow, whereas Atlanta is expected to receive one to four inches of snow. 

Earlier this week, another winter storm swept through parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., leaving up to a foot of snow in certain areas. 

Major airlines like American, Delta, United and Southwest also started issuing fee waivers for the winter weather.

Airlines Sector Stock Index Performance Year-to-Date

What am I looking at? The performance of airline sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets including network carriers, low-cost carriers, and other related companies.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more airlines sector financial performance

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.

Meghna Maharishi photo
Meghna Maharishi
Today at 1:53 PM EST

Tags: american airlines, atlanta airport, charlotte, dallas/fort worth international airport, delta air lines, jet stream, nashville, southwest airlines, united airlines

Photo Caption: An aerial view of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Atlanta Airport Atlanta Airport

Up Next

Airlines

How Airlines are Redefining Premium Travel with Customizable and Personalized Experiences

As the airline industry adapts to evolving traveler expectations, premium cabins coupled with personalized experiences have become essential tools for driving loyalty and revenue. Airlines are turning to digital innovation and sustainable practices to redefine the premium travel experience and meet the needs of diverse customers.
American Airlines + Skift | 4 weeks ago
Sponsored

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login