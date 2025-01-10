Airlines Cancel Over 2,700 U.S. Flights as Winter Storm Sweeps South

As another winter storm hits the U.S., airlines canceled thousands of flights on Friday.

A rare winter storm swept across the Southern U.S., leading to the cancellation of over 2,700 flights, with airports in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Nashville facing the most significant disruptions. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop in Atlanta, where a Delta Air Lines flight had to evacuate due to an engine issue. Airlines like American, Delta, United, and Southwest have begun offering fee waivers due to the adverse weather conditions.

Airlines canceled over 2,700 flights in the U.S. on Friday due to a rare winter storm hitting a wide swath of the South.

Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth and Nashville experienced the most disruptions due to the storm. As of Friday afternoon, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had 452 cancellations, Charlotte Douglas International Airport had 349 cancellations, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had 248 cancellations, and Nashville International Airport had 145 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Atlanta Friday morning, which is expected to remain in place until 2 p.m. ET. Earlier that morning, passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight departing for Minneapolis had to evacuate onto the snowy runway due to a reported engine problem that occurred as the plane was preparing for takeoff, according to the FAA.

Four passengers reported minor injuries, according to a post on X from the Atlanta airport.

What do you do when your flight out of Atlanta has its engine catch fire on take off?



EMERGENCY EVACUATION@Delta – Thankful for the incredible staff and quick exit from the plane. But this was TERRIFYING…I have no words. pic.twitter.com/rSDP7g2UCf — Bad Bear (@BadBearGamer) January 10, 2025

Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The storm, which spans from eastern Oklahoma to Virginia, is expected to leave the region with a heavy mix of snow and ice. Parts of Arkansas reported more than a foot of snow, whereas Atlanta is expected to receive one to four inches of snow.

Earlier this week, another winter storm swept through parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., leaving up to a foot of snow in certain areas.

Major airlines like American, Delta, United and Southwest also started issuing fee waivers for the winter weather.