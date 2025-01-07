Inside Malaysia’s Target to Hit 35.6 Million Tourism Arrivals by 2026

Southeast Asia’s tourism race is heating up. And with destinations like Thailand and Vietnam making strong plays, Malaysia will need to up its game. It’s also a chance for the destination to diversify its offerings and attract fresh audiences in a crowded regional race.

Malaysia has set an ambitious tourism target for 2026, aiming for 35.6 million international visitors and RM147.1 billion in receipts. The 'Visit Malaysia 2026' campaign focuses on sustainability and economic growth, emphasizing niche tourism and extended stays. Efforts to boost connectivity include visa-free policies for key markets like India and new international flight routes, enhancing Malaysia's appeal as a global travel destination.

Malaysia has unveiled its ambitious tourism strategy for 2026, aiming to welcome 35.6 million international visitors and generate RM147.1 billion ($33 billion) in tourism receipts.

The Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign launched on Monday also targets 261 million domestic visitors to contribute RM115.2 billion ($26 billion) to the economy.

The initiative highlights a broader vision of sustainability, inclusivity, and economic growth, as outlined by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during Monday’s launch.

Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing emphasized the government’s focus on niche tourism experiences, cultural travel, and ecotourism to encourage longer stays and higher spending.

The Numbers So Far

Between January and November 2024, the country welcomed 22.5 million tourists, surpassing 2023’s total of 20.14 million, but, still 7% below pre-pandemic levels for the same period in 2019.

Singapore has been the top source market for Malaysia with over 8 million visitors, followed by Indonesia with 3.2 million arrivals, and China with more than 3 million arrivals.

Malaysia has set a target to attract 4.7 million Indonesian tourists in 2026.

The 3 million Chinese arrivals in the first 11 months of 2024 to Malaysia reflect growth of almost 133% compared to the previous year, Tourism Malaysia reported on Monday.

“The visa-free policy which is now extended until December 2026 together with the growing connectivity between Malaysia and China are expected to further boost these numbers,” the tourism board said.

Elsewhere, India emerged as a standout contributor, with over 1 million arrivals during the first 11 months of 2024, marking a 72% increase from 2023 and a 47% growth from 2019 levels.

Skift earlier reported that in its first significant outreach effort since 2017, Tourism Malaysia in December launched The Malaysia Mix campaign to attract U.S. and Canadian travelers to the country.

In October, Malaysia and Thailand also launched a new self-drive tourism initiative for cross-border tourists.

Visa-Free Travel and Indian Arrivals

India has become a critical market for Malaysia’s tourism following the introduction of visa-free entry for Indian travelers in December 2023. Last month the government decided to extend the 30-day visa exemption for Indian nationals until December 2026.

Increased connectivity between India and Malaysia, with 246 direct flights and new routes launched by carriers like IndiGo, has significantly strengthened the country’s position as a preferred destination.

Last month IndiGo introduced direct flights daily to Penang and Langkawi in addition to its existing routes to Kuala Lumpur from Indian cities.

Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia now connects Malaysia with 17 Indian destinations, flying a total of 91 flights weekly. In 2024 alone, AirAsia launched eight new routes to the country.

Boosting Connectivity

Malaysia has ramped up efforts to improve connectivity from its key source markets. Towards the end of the year, Malaysia launched 10 new international flight routes, linking Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, and Penang with destinations in Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Korea, and China.

These new services are set to add 50 international flights weekly, increasing Malaysia’s weekly passenger capacity to nearly 620,000.

“This year-end push will bring us closer to pre-pandemic levels. By boosting international flights to over 3,100 weekly, we’re strengthening Malaysia’s global competitiveness while offering diverse travel options for tourists,” said Tourism Minister Sing.

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes has also unveiled plans to cement Kuala Lumpur as the world’s leading low-cost carrier hub, positioning Malaysia as a key player in affordable travel.

Ranked the second most connected airport globally after London Heathrow by the 2024 OAG Megahubs Index, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) offers over 14,500 possible low-cost connections across 137 destinations.

