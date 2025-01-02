Engine Delays Force AirBaltic to Cancel 4,600 Flights This Summer

The new year is bringing the same old headaches for the airline industry. Reliability and maintenance issues with a widely used engine are forcing carriers to slash schedules for the peak summer season.

AirBaltic has announced the cancellation of 4,670 flights for the upcoming summer season due to unexpected delays in engine maintenance by Pratt & Whitney. The Latvian government, which owns a majority stake in the airline, has demanded an explanation for the cancellations. These issues with Pratt & Whitney engines are not unique to AirBaltic, as they are affecting multiple airlines worldwide, leading to grounded aircraft and disrupted travel plans.

AirBaltic is canceling thousands of flights for the coming summer season. On Thursday, the Riga-based carrier announced that 19 routes will be suspended, with frequencies cut to another 21 destinations. In total, 4,670 flights will not operate as planned.

The airline said the cancellations resulted from “unexpected delays and prolonged engine maintenance” at its supplier, Pratt & Whitney.

In a sharply worded statement, AirBaltic cited the engine manufacturer’s “inability to meet its timely maintenance obligations.” The airline added that it “continues to work closely with Pratt & Whitney to resolve the maintenance delays and find a sustainable solution.”

While AirBaltic is not alone in facing issues, it is particularly exposed to the problems with some Pratt & Whitney engines.

The carrier operates a single-type fleet, consisting of 49 Airbus A220-300 planes – all of which use the same engine model. Unlike operators flying more diverse fleets, it isn’t easy for AirBaltic to use different aircraft to backfill those undergoing maintenance.

Government Calls for Justification

The cancellations have drawn criticism from Latvia’s Transport Minister, Kaspars Briškens. Posting on X on Thursday morning, he said the country’s Ministry of Transport has instructed the AirBaltic board to immediately explain the decision.

Writing in Latvian, Briškens said it was “categorically unacceptable” that AirBaltic management had not publicly explained its decision. The minister’s intervention is notable as the Latvian state owns 97.97% of the airline.

AirBaltic estimates that around 67,000 passengers will be impacted by the cancellations, but highlighted that most of its schedule will continue to operate as planned. Customers whose flights have been canceled will be provided a full refund or offered rebooking options.

AirBaltic’s business model means the impact of the cancellations will extend far beyond passengers who booked directly with the airline. The company has 24 codeshare agreements with carriers including Delta Air Lines, British Airways, and Lufthansa, meaning connecting travelers could also see their plans disrupted.

Skift analysis of Cirium Diio data shows that in a typical week in July, AirBaltic operates just over 1,000 flights.

An Industry-Wide Headache

Broader problems with Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan engines have weighed heavily on the airline industry for months.

In July 2023, the company said some of its engines produced between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2021 had a contaminated powdered metal that could interfere with their regular operation. The need for inspections and repairs has grounded hundreds of A320 family aircraft at major carriers worldwide. Big names such as JetBlue, IndiGo, and Wizz Air are among those affected.

Speaking at the Skift Global Forum in September, JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty shared her frustration about the groundings. “You’re spending a lot of money for a brand-new plane with a beautiful customer experience, and then after about a year-and-a-half, we have to ground it,” she said.

Skift has contacted Pratt & Whitney for comment.

