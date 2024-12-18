U.S. Adventure Travelers to Ramp Up Spending

U.S. travel reflects cautious optimism, with growing financial confidence balanced against rising costs and shifting spending behaviors.

Adventure travel is becoming a key sector in U.S. leisure travel, with young adults aged 25-44, primarily males from middle-income households, being the main demographic. These travelers prefer guided tours and mid-budget options and are heavily influenced by social media when choosing destinations. Spending in this segment is expected to rise, with 66% planning to increase their travel budgets, focusing on premium experiences. However, the broader U.S. travel market shows mixed spending intentions for the coming year.

Adventure travel is emerging as a key segment in U.S. leisure travel. According to Skift Research findings, the core demographic for adventure travel consists of young adults aged 25–44, predominantly male, and from middle-income households. These travelers favor guided tours and mid-budget options for convenience and safety while pursuing outdoor and thrill-seeking activities.

With most earning between $50,000 and $149,999 annually, they represent a lucrative market for businesses offering tailored experiences and products. Social media, particularly influencer content and blogs, plays a critical role in shaping their destination choices.

Adventure travel budgets are set to climb. In the next 12 months, 66% of adventure travelers plan to increase their spending, with 26% anticipating significantly higher expenses. This growing appetite for premium experiences, guided tours, and upgraded amenities positions the adventure segment as a ripe market for providers.

Beyond adventure travel, broader trends in the U.S. travel industry show a mixed outlook on spending. While 45% of travelers plan to spend more on travel in the coming year, this reflects a slight dip from earlier in 2024. At the same time, 17% expect to reduce spending, underscoring the importance of value-driven offerings and competitive pricing to address rising costs and consumer caution.

What You’ll Learn From This Report