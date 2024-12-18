Subscribe
Tourism

U.S. Adventure Travelers to Ramp Up Spending

Varsha Arora photo
Varsha Arora
Today at 1:43 PM EST
Travelers are looking for active adventures tailored to their personal preferences.

Skift Take

U.S. travel reflects cautious optimism, with growing financial confidence balanced against rising costs and shifting spending behaviors.
Adventure travel is emerging as a key segment in U.S. leisure travel. According to Skift Research findings, the core demographic for adventure travel consists of young adults aged 25–44, predominantly male, and from middle-income households. These travelers favor guided tours and mid-budget options for convenience and safety while pursuing outdoor and thrill-seeking activities.

With most earning between $50,000 and $149,999 annually, they represent a lucrative market for businesses offering tailored experiences and products. Social media, particularly influencer content and blogs, plays a critical role in shaping their destination choices.

Skift Research explores these trends in our latest report: U.S. Travel Trends Q3 2024: Insights into Adventure Travel.

Adventure travel budgets are set to climb. In the next 12 months, 66% of adventure travelers plan to increase their spending, with 26% anticipating significantly higher expenses. This growing appetite for premium experiences, guided tours, and upgraded amenities positions the adventure segment as a ripe market for providers.

Beyond adventure travel, broader trends in the U.S. travel industry show a mixed outlook on spending. While 45% of travelers plan to spend more on travel in the coming year, this reflects a slight dip from earlier in 2024. At the same time, 17% expect to reduce spending, underscoring the importance of value-driven offerings and competitive pricing to address rising costs and consumer caution.

Download the full report to uncover more insights and stay ahead of the trends shaping adventure travel and the U.S. travel landscape.

What You’ll Learn From This Report

  • Key trends and behaviors shaping adventure travel in Q3 2024
  • How travelers book
  • Popular destinations and experiences travelers are choosing
  • Insights into spending patterns and pricing trends
  • The growing importance of eco-friendly travel choices
  • Travelers’ financial outlook and its impact on future travel

Tags: adventure travel skift research

Photo Credit: Travelers are looking for active adventures tailored to their personal preferences.  Backroads / Backroads

