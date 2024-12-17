How Indians are Turning Astro Tourism Into a Travel Trend — India Report

Indians are chasing unique travel experiences, and astro tourism is shining bright on their radar. Destinations are eager to cash in on the trend.

Indians are reaching for the stars, quite literally. Astro tourism is gaining momentum in India. Online travel aggregator Skyscanner notes this as a key travel trend among Indians in 2025.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board recently partnered with experiences company Starscapes for India’s first astro tourism campaign — “Nakshatra Sabha.”

The event that was held in four phases saw over 500 participants attending the first three events. The fourth event had over 100 participants from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Dehradun as well as from Netherlands, Starscapes said in a statement.

Starscapes founder Ramashish Ray told Skift that while astro tourism as a concept has existed for some time, people have woken up to its potential only now. “A few years ago, there were very few options for anyone wanting to experience astro tourism activities, like stargazing and observing celestial events. It was mostly limited to those with a strong interest in astronomy. Today, however, the appeal is much broader.”

Driving Tourism: Starscapes also operates observatories across India. “At our observatories, we regularly see families, children, and young adults coming in for stargazing and solar observations as part of their travel plans,” Ray said. “One reason for this shift is that people now have more disposable income, and they are looking for experiences beyond the usual. More people are open to trying new things.”

He added that millennials, who travel in search of unique experiences, are also driving increased demand for astro tourism.

According to Skyscanner, the top dark sky experiences for Indian travelers are night sky photography and sleeping under the stars.

Uber India Records Highest-Ever Intercity Bookings in 2024

Uber India has recorded its highest-ever intercity ride bookings, the cab aggregator has said. The number of bookings in 2024 have already surpassed previous year’s record. In its Intercity Ride index, Uber said that this reflects a growing interest in travel across India.

The bookings have been driven by improved road infrastructure, along with growing demand for leisure, pilgrimage, and family visits, Uber said in a statement. Road travel is increasing in popularity as the network of highways and expressways is expanding in India, it said. Long-distance trips are becoming more efficient and accessible, and there is a considerable reduction in travel time.

Weekend getaways, including long weekends have become a major draw for travelers, according to Uber. The cab aggregator observed that demand for intercity travel surged during several key holidays this year, including Holi, Eid, and Independence Day.

Delhi Airport Now Connects 150 Destinations

With the launch of direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang by Thai AirAsia X, Delhi airport now connects a total of 150 domestic and international destinations. With this Delhi airport becomes the first in the country to be connected to 150 destinations, according to airport operator Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL).

DIAL noted that over the last decade, the airport has recorded a 100% increase in transfer passengers. It has also added more than 20 exclusive international destinations, including Phnom Penh, Bali Denpasar, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, Washington Dulles, and Chicago O’Hare.

Of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88% of destinations are connected from Delhi, and 56% of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India operate from Delhi, DIAL said.

Currently, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has a maximum traffic handling capacity of around 104 million passengers per annum.

Sarovar Hotels Counting on Highway Hotels

Indian hotel chain Sarovar Hotels is looking at highways near major cities as locations for hotels and resorts. In an interview with news agency PTI, Sarovar Hotels managing director Ajay Bakaya said it is looking to capitalize on the expanding roads network across the country.

Bakaya said that highway hotels and resort properties near cities, within a three-four hour journey, are a new high-growth segment. He said that around 10,000 km of national highways are being constructed every year. “It is connecting places, and creating opportunities for highway hotels and resorts closer to cities,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh’s Wedding Destination Bid

The government of Andhra Pradesh is keen to tap into the booming Indian wedding market. For this, it is looking to create tailored facilities within the state. Under the upcoming tourism policy, the state has earmarked the wedding market as a potential segment to boost tourism.

Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Kandula Durgesh said the state has several places that can serve as wedding destinations, instead of traveling abroad.

This year, about 4.8 million weddings are expected, according to a study by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). That could mean a revenue of $70.4 billion.

IndiGo Announces 4 Codeshare Connections to U.S.

Budget airline IndiGo has announced four new codeshare connections to the U.S. via Istanbul. With this, the airline will expand its network to Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles starting this week.

As part of its collaboration with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo will now have connections to nine destinations across the U.S. Before this, the airline’s network included New York, Washington, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco.