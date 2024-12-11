Record 119 Million Americans to Travel for Year-End Holidays
Americans are set to hit the roads and skies in record numbers during the last dozen days of the year.
About 119 million people will journey 50 miles or more during the Christmas season, according to estimates released Wednesday by travel organization AAA. This forecast represents a 3% increase compared to 2019.
Key Takeaways:
- Air passengers: 7.85 million (up about 7% from 2019)
- Road travelers: 107 million (a decline of 1% from 2019)
- Average domestic airfare: $830 (up 4% year-over-year)
Defying Higher Fares
Air travel is poised to reach new heights, even as domestic airfares run 4% higher at an average of $830 per ticket. International travelers face even steeper increases, with fares up 13% to average $1,630.
The vast majority of holiday travelers — about 107 million — will drive to their destinations, benefiting from gas prices running lower than last year’s average of $3.12 per gallon in late December.
Christmas Day’s timing on Wednesday is expected to create heavy traffic volumes on both surrounding weekends, said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel.
Road congestion in some cities may peak at 160% above normal, per estimates data firm INRIX.
Alternative modes of transportation, including buses, trains, and cruises, are projected to see the highest passenger volumes in 20 years, with 4.47 million travelers.
Cruise bookings have surged 37% compared to last year’s holiday season.