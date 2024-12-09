Thailand Braces for 1.5 Million Tourists in Just 10 Days This Holiday Season

Think the end of the year signals downtime? Not for Thailand. The country’s buzzing with plans to welcome hordes of tourists and is already setting the stage to reshape its tourism game for next year.

Thailand is anticipating a surge in tourism with 1.56 million foreign visitors expected between December 21 and January 1, 2025, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. The country is implementing strategic initiatives such as new air routes, eased visa rules, and increased flight frequencies to boost tourism. Additionally, domestic tourism is poised for growth, supported by government measures like a five-day public holiday and reduced airfares, contributing to a significant uplift in year-end travel.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects 1.56 million foreign travelers to visit the country between December 21 and January 1, 2025, a 16% increase from last year. Tourism revenue is also anticipated to hit THB 45 billion ($1.3 billion) during this period, up 20% from 2023.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the increased numbers would be influenced by several strategic initiatives. These include the changes to visa exemptions and the easing of immigration rules as well as the introduction of additional flights that have attracted foreign tourists to Thailand.

There are also 30 new air routes from major markets, including China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Scandinavia and France. Thailand also looks to resume direct connectivity to the U.S.

Airlines have also stepped up to meet demand through increased frequencies and larger aircraft. Last week’s introduction of Saudia’s nonstop flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Phuket is considered a milestone in expanding Thailand’s reach in the Middle East.

Thailand’s Domestic Market

Domestic tourism during the year-end period is expected to rise to 4.4 million travelers generating THB 17 billion ($502 million) in revenue, a 30% uplift compared to last year.

The Thai government’s declaration of a five-day public holiday from December 28 to January 1, is expected to further boost domestic tourism.

The government has also teamed up with six airlines to cut domestic airfares by 30% on high-demand routes across Thailand, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Udon Thani, and Khon Kaen.

In 2023, the top five domestic routes with the most passengers from Bangkok were Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani.

Thai Tourism Numbers So Far

As per the latest numbers released by the ministry, Thailand welcomed more than 32 million foreign tourists from January 1 to December 1, 2024, generating THB 1.5 trillion ($44 billion) in revenue. The top five source markets included China with over 6 million arrivals, followed by Malaysia, India, South Korea, and Russia.

Thailand is also attracting travelers from new and emerging markets. During the launch of Saudia’s direct flights to Phuket, Tourism Authority of Thailand observed that Saudi arrivals surged by 28% in 2024, driven by targeted campaigns and the introduction of direct flights. Out of these almost 210,000 tourists, 77% were first-time visitors.

The country is now focusing on attracting high-end European travelers to maximize revenue and meet an upgraded target of 40 million tourists in 2025, generating THB 2.4 trillion ($71 billion). TAT is partnering with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier to produce city guidebooks, host press trips, and organize exclusive events.

Suriya Sitthichai, director of TAT’s Paris office, spoke of plans to allocate THB 12 million ($355,000) in 2025 for flagship marketing programs targeting affluent travelers in France and Benelux. Last month, Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong met with European TAT offices to reinforce these goals, with a target of 11 million long-haul visitors, including 8.2 million from Europe.

More Initiatives Planned

As Thailand gears up for what it calls the “Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025,” a key proposal is to revise the Hotel Act, allowing unregistered accommodations to become officially registered.

The initiative aims to improve safety, promote fair competition, and raise service quality across the industry. The ministry is also exploring ways to ease regulations to motivate more operators to register under these new rules.

Thailand is also looking to expand flight connectivity and coordinate with airports to secure slots for new routes.

The government is also focusing on developing man-made attractions and transforming the Supachalasai National Stadium into a concert hub to position Thailand as a global event destination.