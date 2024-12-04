Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Tourism

Simpler Visas, Direct Flights: South Africa Ramps Up Efforts to Get Indian Tourists

Bulbul Dhawan photo
Bulbul Dhawan
December 4th, 2024 at 12:53 PM EST
Boat Terminal in Cape Town, South Africa.

Skift Take

India is a key source market that South Africa wants to attract. But it will need to work hard to be able to get Indian travelers, who are now getting visa waivers from countries nearby.
— Bulbul Dhawan
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Easy visas and direct flights: Those are the two biggest factors that can spur travel to a destination. And they’ve been a focus of the visit to India this week by South African Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille. 

“We had a very fruitful meeting and it confirms what we already know; that there is a big untapped potential in this market,” said de Lille. 

In 2019, South Africa received over 95,000 Indian visitors. Last year, there were just 79,000, 3.9% of all international arrivals. “We want to increase this to at least 10% in 2025,” de Lille said. 

Step 1 is easing the visa process. 

Beginning next January 20, certain tour operators will be part of a program that lets them arrange visas for travelers. 

It’s called the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS): “The benefit of these trusted tour operators will be that Indian visitors and businesses will be able to go directly to one of these tour operators, who will in turn do the visa application on behalf of that individual or group.”

The aim is to provide Indian groups and individuals with credible points of contact who clearly understand the visa processes of South Africa. The country has now asked the Indian tourism ministry for their database of accredited tour operators to invite them to join the scheme in the second phase. 

De Lille said that South Africa has established a dedicated portal where tour operators will be able to submit the visa applications. The country is working towards a turnaround of two to three days to let applicants know about the status of their visa application. 

The minister also shared that India was qualified for an e-visa system, allowing Indians to apply for a visa online. “That system did not really deliver the results, so we are phasing it out.”

Instead, a new visa system called Electronic Travel Agreement has been introduced. Applicants would be able to apply online and the country is looking at a turnaround time of a couple of days to issue the visa. 

Direct Flights

Another major hurdle that persists for South Africa is the lack of direct flights between the two nations. De Lille said that the delegation is set to meet IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet this week.

“We want to show them the potential and the value of a direct flight between India and South Africa. It is not only an increase in tourists, but also trade, businesses, and investments between the two countries that is also growing exponentially.”

Bulbul Dhawan photo
Bulbul Dhawan
December 4th, 2024 at 12:53 PM EST

Tags: india, india outbound, south africa, visas

Photo Credit: Bird's eye view of Cape Town in South Africa. Pexels / Pixabay

Up Next

view of a restaurant in a former monastery in Panama City
Hotels

Hyatt Exec Explains Soft Brand Strategy With Boutique Luxury Hotels

One of Hyatt's many business models is to take indie luxury hotels that pride themselves on being boutique-y, providing them the benefits of Hyatt (distribution! marketing! operational support!) and then downplaying any sign of corporate involvement in the eyes of guests. So far, it's working.
Sean O'Neill | 4 hours ago

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login