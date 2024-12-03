Qatar Airways Debuts Quirky New Safety Video with Kevin Hart

This big budget safety video from Qatar Airways is likely to reignite a long-running industry debate: What is the right balance between passenger engagement and clarity of messaging?

Qatar Airways has introduced an innovative in-flight safety video starring comedian Kevin Hart, which blends humor with core safety messages to capture passengers' attention. The video features several high-profile influencers and aims to be more engaging than traditional safety briefings. While this creative approach aligns with industry trends, there are concerns about potentially diluting essential safety instructions.

Qatar Airways’ new in-flight safety video just dropped, and it’s likely to divide opinion. The carrier has partnered with U.S. comedian and actor Kevin Hart who leads passengers through a pre-departure briefing with a twist.

Described by the airline as “a safety video coming from the Hart,” it begins with Hart taking a phone call from the “Q Boss” – presumably the Qatar Airways Group CEO, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

In the first 30 seconds of the film, the pair critique traditional format safety videos. Hart describes them as “unimaginative, uninventive, and flat-out boring.” The conversation ends with the “Q Boss” issuing Hart with a mission to create the world’s greatest safety video and encouraging him to “use some of your Hollywood magic.”

What follows over the next seven minutes is a lively whirlwind of Hart-led skits across various international destinations.

Mixing Core Messaging with Comedy

Embracing his distinctive delivery style, Hart shouts “Get your stuff out of the aisle,” while pointing sternly to a passenger as part of preparations for departure. It’s brash and likely to boost engagement with the video, however, it could be a little much for more conservative travelers.

Other familiar advice, such as putting on your own oxygen mask before helping others, is summarized neatly by Hart reminding us that “you can’t help people if you can’t breathe.”

Kevin Hart is joined by TikTok creator Khaby Lame in a Paris-based scene. Image: Qatar Airways

Later, in a scene presented in a Parisian restaurant, a reminder of the no-smoking policy takes a comedic turn. Addressing a customer attempting to light a cigarette at her dinner table, Hart quips: “You know that stuff makes your breath smell like a butt-tray,” before a series of staged outtakes are shared.

High-Profile Influencer Cameos

Despite having more than enough charisma and comedic appeal to go it alone, Hart is joined by various other famous faces, described by the airline as “global and social media superstars”.

English model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley helps Hart – who often jokes about his short stature – to reach the overhead locker. Elsewhere internet personality Anwar Jibawi is joined by his mother Amal to demonstrate how the seatbelts operate – culminating in her threatening to slap him with a slipper.

A further cameo comes from Khaby Lame, who is the most popular person on TikTok with more than 160 million followers. In keeping with his silent video style, he joins Hart and brings smiles without saying a word.

A Controversial Approach

The role of pre-flight briefings has faced additional scrutiny in recent months. In January, Australian national carrier Qantas was criticized for a “tedious” film that failed to relay the most important safety messaging. “I love Oz don’t get me wrong, but just tell me what I need to know to get off this airplane,” said one social media user.

The industry trend towards more abstract safety videos is controversial. Proponents argue that these are more captivating and likely to get the message through to passengers. However, the risk comes when the core safety instructions get lost among dazzling visuals and gimmicky story lines.

After a serious accident involving a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 in January, the carrier’s straight-talking, no-nonsense video was credited with aiding a smooth evacuation.

What is Qatar Airways Saying?

“As we continue to become more technologically advanced, we are seeing more and more passengers not paying enough attention to the in-flight safety video, instead opting for entertainment content on their other devices,” said Qatar Airways Group CEO, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

“We decided there was no better way to capture their attention than with their favorite celebrities and content creators. Our main ambition for this project was to design an in-flight safety video that passengers will not want to miss,” Al-Meer added.

The new film is a huge break from the more conventional ‘Postcards from Qatar to the World’ briefing which launched in January 2023 – a format largely derided in the opening scene of the new video. It showcased a range of global destinations in a classic style, with smooth narration, sweeping vistas, and orchestral strings.

The new-look safety demo will debut on select flights on the Qatar Airways network in December, with all routes adopting the fresh video by January. It was directed by Tim Story whose Hollywood film credits include Taxi and the Fantastic Four. The full video can be viewed below:

Qatar Airways’ New Safety Video Starring Kevin Hart: