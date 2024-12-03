Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Hotels

Marriott Luxury Hotel Push Targets Wealth Transfer to Millennials and Gen Z

Sean O'Neill photo
Sean O'Neill
December 3rd, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST
interior room at a luxury hotel, the Edition hotel in Jeddah, operated by Marriott

Skift Take

Marriott sees an opportunity to tap into luxury travel spending by millennials and Gen Z, expected to inherit tens of trillions of dollars worldwide over the next couple of decades.
— Sean O'Neill
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Marriott International is embarking on an ambitious luxury expansion, betting on a massive generational wealth transfer to fuel demand for high-end experiential travel over the next two decades.

Marriott said Tuesday that it has more than 260 luxury properties in its development pipeline, roughly a 50% increase from today’s 529 properties.

The expansion comes as Marriott positions itself to capture spending by millennials and Gen Z travelers, who are expected to inherit $80 trillion globally over the next two decades.

As Baby Boomers retire, they’ll pass wealth to a new generation that increasingly values experiences rather than material luxury, said Tina Edmundson, Marriott’s luxury president at the International Luxury Travel Market in Cannes.

Marriott’s luxury brands are increasingly pursuing partnerships and pop-up events with premium brands to attract younger affluent consumers, Edmundson said.

Younger affluent travelers often prioritize experiences over traditional material luxury. So the world’s largest hotelier is responding by expanding into new categories, such as private member clubs, all-inclusive resorts, and luxury yachts. Upcoming projects include opening multiple safari lodges in Africa, marking the company’s first entry into this segment.

The company’s luxury portfolio includes brands like Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Edition. Marriott saw key openings this year, including The Ritz-Carlton’s first property in Morocco, St. Regis’s entry into Serbia, and W Hotels’ return to the Las Vegas Strip through a licensing agreement with MGM Resorts International. Next year, Marriott will open about 30 luxury hotels.

Accommodations Sector Stock Index Performance Year-to-Date

What am I looking at? The performance of hotels and short-term rental sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets, including international and regional hotel brands, hotel REITs, hotel management companies, alternative accommodations, and timeshares.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more hotels and short-term rental financial sector performance.

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.

Sean O'Neill photo
Sean O'Neill
December 3rd, 2024 at 11:56 AM EST

Tags: future of lodging, luxury hotels, marriott

Photo Credit: An interior room at a luxury hotel, the Edition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, operated by Marriott. Marriott International

Up Next

image of a train
Ground Transport

Amtrak Posts Record Ridership – Can it Double by 2040?

Amtrak runs some very long routes, like the California Zephyr, but most people don't actually use them to go across the country. Instead, they use them for shorter trips, like visiting their aunt in the next state over. Amtrak is planning its growth around this.
Sean O'Neill | 33 mins ago
Indians are key source market for tourism in neighboring states of Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
Online Travel

How Millennials and Gen Z Are Shaping India’s Travel Trends

Curious about the future of travel or how digital ecosystems are shaping it? Wondering how to keep the brand agile in a fiercely competitive market? It all starts with understanding how Gen Z and millennials travel.
Peden Doma Bhutia | 5 hours ago

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login