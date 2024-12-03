Curious about the future of travel or how digital ecosystems are shaping it? Wondering how to keep the brand agile in a fiercely competitive market? It all starts with understanding how Gen Z and millennials travel.

Select a question above or ask something else

The Skift India Travel Podcast explores how millennials and Gen Z are shaping India's travel trends, with Cleartrip's Anuj Rathi discussing the distinct travel preferences of these generations. Millennials favor luxurious, extended vacations, while Gen Z is drawn to authentic, budget-friendly experiences. Cleartrip addresses these needs by offering flexible booking options and affordability-enhancing tools. The discussion also highlights the emerging importance of sustainability in travel, transparency in pricing, and the integration of digital rewards like Flipkart’s Supercoins to improve customer engagement.

Skift India Travel Podcast Skift Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia is joined by business leaders, and experts from throughout the industry and Skift’s newsroom, to explore the challenges, opportunities, and trends shaping the Indian travel industry.

In this episode of the Skift India Travel Podcast, Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia sits down with Anuj Rathi, Cleartrip’s chief business and growth officer, to talk about how online travel agencies are catering to the evolving needs of affluent millennials and Gen Z in India’s travel market. Rathi shares insights into shifting travel preferences, from millennial wanderlust to Gen Z’s unique approach to booking. He also talks about the strategy on delivering exceptional customer experiences, managing peak-season price surges, and leveraging strategic partnerships. Tune in for a deep dive into Cleartrip’s approach to today’s travel landscape.

Key Points

Travel Trends: Millennials vs. Gen Z

Millennials : Prefer fewer but longer, luxurious trips, often with family, focusing on ease of planning, flexibility, and comfort (e.g., hotels).

: Prefer fewer but longer, luxurious trips, often with family, focusing on ease of planning, flexibility, and comfort (e.g., hotels). Gen Zs: Seek authentic, affordable experiences influenced by Instagram and peers, with a preference for hidden gems and sustainability in accommodations.

Affordability & Flexibility as Game-Changers: Strategies like advance booking offers and ClearChoice Max address price sensitivity and flexibility demands. Bus Passes cater to frequent regional travelers, offering affordable options for repeat routes.

Sustainability in Travel: Growing interest in sustainable stays (e.g., eco-friendly resorts), though willingness to pay extra for eco-friendly flights remains limited in India.

Customer-Centric Innovations: Personas crafted using data to tailor offerings. Seasonal sales like Nation on Vacation and Big Billion Days capitalize on peak demand with comprehensive deals. Integration of Cleartrip-parent company Flipkart’s Supercoins for travel rewards, enhancing affordability and customer loyalty.

The Digital Marketing Edge: Increased festive marketing spends leveraging Google and Meta for targeted campaigns.Customizing content to resonate with tier 1 and tier 2 audiences, ensuring broad engagement.

Future of Travel in India: Expect sustainability to gain traction in the next five years.Leveraging Flipkart’s reach to support first-time travelers and unlock new markets.

Listen Now

Episode Summary

Generational contrasts define the travel landscape today — millennials favor fewer but more indulgent vacations, while Gen Z prioritizes authentic, budget-friendly experiences inspired by social media and peer recommendations, according to Cleartrip’s chief business and growth officer, Anuj Rathi. Rathi also shares Cleartrip’s strategies for catering to these diverse groups, from offering flexibility in bookings to promoting affordability through innovative tools.

The conversation takes a closer look at how sustainability, though in its nascent stages, is gradually influencing traveler decisions, especially around accommodations. The discussion also talks about the importance of transparency in pricing, the rise of digital currencies like Flipkart’s Supercoins, and the role of advanced booking strategies in mitigating price surges during peak travel seasons.

Rathi also sheds light on Cleartrip’s innovative approaches to marketing and customer engagement, such as data-driven personas, regional offers, and large-scale campaigns like “Nation on Vacation” and “Big Billion Days.” He explains how the synergy with Flipkart expands access to millions of first-time travelers, particularly in India’s tier-two cities.