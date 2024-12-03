Subscribe
Login

First read is on us.

Subscribe today to keep up with the latest travel industry news.

Subscribe
Airlines

First Class on Frontier? Carrier Makes Big Push to Lure More High-Spend Travelers

Meghna Maharishi photo
Meghna Maharishi
December 3rd, 2024 at 10:23 AM EST
An A320neo from Frontier Airlines takes off from the runway.

Skift Take

First class seats will soon be available on Frontier flights as the carrier looks to boost its revenues amid high consumer demand for premium products.
— Meghna Maharishi
Summarize this story

Select a question above or ask something else

Summarize this story

Frontier Airlines is adding a new product that is not typically synonymous with a budget carrier: first class seating. 

These first class seats will take up the first two rows of Frontier’s cabin and be available in late 2025. 

The carrier is also revamping its loyalty program, where it will start offering free upgrades to elite members, and a free companion travel for its platinum and diamond-level members. 

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle told CNBC that he expects the new initiatives to bring in about $250 million in 2026 and $500 million in 2028. He added that not offering first class seats and enough loyalty perks led to a gap in their revenue model. 

“While we have the lowest costs in the industry, we don’t have the best revenue model,” he said to CNBC. 

A rendering of Frontier's first class seats.
A rendering of how Frontier’s new first class seats will look. Credit: Frontier Airlines

Frontier Looks to Be More Competitive

Frontier scrapped most of its change fees and changed its pricing scheme in May as part of a wider effort to make the carrier more competitive. The airline started bundling fares and simplified its fare classes to basic, economy, premium and business. 

The changes come as carriers are expanding their premium products in a push to cater to more high-spend travelers. Spirit Airlines, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November, announced in July that it would add premium seats that block off the middle seat.

And during Delta’s investor day last month, executives said they expected premium seats and its loyalty program to make up more than 60% of its revenues

Southwest also said it would add seats with extra legroom as part of a push to make the airline more profitable after facing pressure from an activist investor.

Airlines Sector Stock Index Performance Year-to-Date

What am I looking at? The performance of airline sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets including network carriers, low-cost carriers, and other related companies.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more airlines sector financial performance

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.

Meghna Maharishi photo
Meghna Maharishi
December 3rd, 2024 at 10:23 AM EST

Tags: airlines, business travel, first class, frontier airlines, jet stream

Photo Credit: Frontier Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. Airbus/Tad Denson / Airbus/Tad Denson

Up Next

image of a train
Ground Transport

Amtrak Posts Record Ridership – Can it Double by 2040?

Amtrak runs some very long routes, like the California Zephyr, but most people don't actually use them to go across the country. Instead, they use them for shorter trips, like visiting their aunt in the next state over. Amtrak is planning its growth around this.
Sean O'Neill | 33 mins ago
Indians are key source market for tourism in neighboring states of Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
Online Travel

How Millennials and Gen Z Are Shaping India’s Travel Trends

Curious about the future of travel or how digital ecosystems are shaping it? Wondering how to keep the brand agile in a fiercely competitive market? It all starts with understanding how Gen Z and millennials travel.
Peden Doma Bhutia | 5 hours ago

First read is on us.
Subscribe to read more essential travel industry news.

New users get
20% off
their first year of Skift Pro

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Login