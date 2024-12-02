‘Travel Price Alert!’: Black Friday Frenzy Catches on in India

Indians are avid deal hunters. A dedicated day for travel discounts isn’t just a promotion — it’s a surefire way to capture their attention and drive bookings.

Select a question above or ask something else

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are becoming more popular in India, especially in the travel industry, with significant discounts offered on flights and domestic travel. Indian airlines and platforms participated with attractive offers, catering to the cost-sensitive Indian traveler. Skyscanner supports these travelers with tools like 'Price Alerts' and 'Cheapest Month' to find budget-friendly travel deals.

Once seen as a retail frenzy exclusive to the West, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are now growing in popularity in India.

Interestingly, these sale days are steadily carving their place in India’s travel calendar, rivaling traditional festive sales. In 2023, Cyber Week saw fares drop as much as 21% to destinations like the Maldives, while airfares to Malaysia went down by 71%, according to data from travel metasearch engine Skyscanner.

Skyscanner also noted savings to popular domestic destinations during last year’s Cyber Week.

What started as a niche phenomenon has grown into a mainstream event, with savvy consumers seizing the opportunity for discounted travel. Skyscanner’s Travel and Destinations Expert, Mohit Joshi, calls it “a trend that reflects India’s growing appetite for value-driven travel.”

“While traditional sale periods like the festive season and monsoon sales remain culturally significant, the appeal of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is growing rapidly,” Joshi said. “With the rise of e-commerce and increasing awareness of international travel deals, more Indian travelers are recognising the value these events bring.”

In its Horizons Report launched last month, Skyscanner noted that for Indian travelers, cost is a significant factor when choosing a holiday destination, be it hotel prices, flights, or food and beverage.

Airlines and Black Friday

This year, Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India have embraced Black Friday with offers, including discounted fares, add-on perks, and even waived convenience fees.

The limited sale period for both airlines ran from November 29 to December 2. On November 30, Air India Express launched a sale till December 2, calling it a “Payday Sale.” Akasa Air also launched a sale from November 29 to December 2.

Online ticket booking platform Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Air offered a waive off on convenience fees on all flight bookings and free travel insurance worth INR 5 million for bookings made on November 29.

Value for money is a priority for Indian travellers who are constantly on the lookout for great deals, Joshi pointed out. Skyscanner’s April 2024 survey shows that almost half of Indians actively hunt for the best deals, while almost one-fifth prefer to wait for last-minute steals.

Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Singapore, London and Toronto saw a high search volume from Indian travellers during the Black Friday sale last year, according to Skyscanner, .

While overseas travel is on the rise, domestic routes are also gaining significant traction.

“This growing appeal in international and domestic travel reflects the evolving preferences of Indian travellers, who are finding ways to turn their travel dreams into reality without breaking the bank or compromising on their experiences,” Joshi said.

The Demographic Shift

Indian travellers are known for their love for good deals, with cost being a key consideration for all age groups, Joshi said.

Skyscanner’s April 2024 survey found that 90% of Indian travelers would consider additional trips if they found irresistible deals. Younger travelers (18-25) prioritize affordable first trips abroad, highlighting their budget-conscious approach to travel.

Joshi highlighted that to cater to cost-conscious travelers, Skyscanner tools like “Price Alerts” and the “Cheapest Month” allow them to plan budget-friendly trips.

Skyscanner has also curated a guide, featuring tips and insights on how to secure the best flight deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Specifically designed for Indian travelers, this guide helps unlock significant savings during the shopping period,” Joshi said.

Beyond the popular destinations, 51% of travellers coming to Skyscanner are exploring, browsing prices with no fixed destination or dates in mind, according to data shared by the metasearch engine.

“Travelers come to us at all stages of their trip-planning journey. To address this, Skyscanner offers travelers a unique ‘Everywhere’ search opportunity that offers a plethora of destination options, based on their travel dates, ranked by price,” Joshi said.