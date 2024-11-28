AzgoXplore Launch: What This ‘Skyscanner’ for Attractions Is All About

With travel shifting to experiences, a tool to compare attractions makes perfect sense. The market is fragmented and competitive — and only the adaptable will thrive.

On Thursday, Singapore-born travel cashback platform azgo unveiled azgoXplore, an AI-powered price comparison platform tailored exclusively for attractions and experiences.

It aims to address a significant market gap, setting azgo apart in a travel industry crowded with options for flight and hotel-comparison tools, but has barely anything similar for attractions.

“For flights, you have Skyscanner; for hotels, you have the Trivagos and Agodas. But for attractions, there’s hardly anything. AzgoXplore looks to address this need,” Yan Yuan Sng, azgo’s regional head, told Skift.

Led by azgo’s team hailing from Booking.com and Skyscanner, azgoXplore will first focus on the growth of its attractions and experiences pipeline. Long-term plans include expanding the platform to cover the entire travel journey, from flights to hotels.

Skift’s latest research highlights how authentic experiences help shape the new tourism economy, while talking about how consumers are increasingly prioritizing their spending on experiences over material possessions.

Filling the Gap in Attractions

AzgoXplore leverages AI and data-driven insights to to offer real-time price comparisons for attractions and activities to help users find the best deals quickly.

“With azgoXplore, we’re empowering tech-savvy travelers to discover value-for-money experiences. Our goal is to simplify the process and deliver results faster than anyone else,” said Sng.

Travel ecosystem players, including Trip.com, GlobalTix, Ryde and Wink+, have already partnered with azgoXplore to offer integrated deals. The partnerships aim to provide a cohesive user experience, allowing travelers to find attraction discounts alongside everyday services, the company said in a release.

Yan Yuan Sng, azgo’s regional head.

Azgo’s Launch and Growth

Bridging the attraction gap, azgo launched earlier this year with a travel cashback app, offering a one-stop platform that connects users to travel brands across multiple segments, including hotels, flights, car rentals, and experiences.

Currently operational in Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Mainland China, azgo has its sights set on new markets, including Brazil and the United States. The company’s leadership team — coming from Booking.com, Skyscanner, and Trip.com — believes its robust understanding of travel industry gaps gives it a competitive edge.

“We’ve seen 620% month-on-month growth, which signals pent-up demand in the travel sector. Our team knows the gaps, and we’re executing strategies to address them,” Sng said.

The Formula: Social Media and Cashback

Azgo’s success so far is rooted in two pillars: savvy social media marketing and its express cashback model. Having already gained over 250,000 users and processed $2.4 million in transactions within 6 months of launch, the company credits much of its growth to understanding the pain points of travel while leveraging social media for targeted campaigns.

Social media remains central to azgo’s growth strategy, especially in markets like Vietnam, where the company collaborates with over 200 key opinion leaders (KOLs) monthly. “We’re seeing an uptick in how social media influences booking decisions. The China market is very mature, and we see it as a growing trend globally, and we’re leveraging it,” Sng said.

Sng believes this strategy will resonate in markets like the U.S. and Brazil, where social media use is mature. “Social media marketing did exceptionally well for us in Asia, and we plan to replicate that in new markets. The U.S. is especially ripe for this approach,” he noted.

The express cashback feature is another standout. While most travel cashback programs take 60–90 days to process rewards, azgo promises payouts within just seven days of proof of trip fulfillment. “We want customers to enjoy their travel spending without the long wait,” said Sng.