Etihad Airways Unveils 10 New Routes: Which Cities Made the Cut?

Given that 7 out of the 10 new destinations Etihad is launching are in Asia, it's surprising that India isn’t on the list. India’s growing travel demand and strategic importance make it a notable omission from an otherwise ambitious expansion plan.

Select a question above or ask something else

Etihad Airways is expanding its U.S. network by launching a direct route to Atlanta in July 2025, becoming the only UAE carrier to offer this service. The airline's ambitious plan includes introducing 10 new routes, such as Hong Kong and Taipei, to bolster its global presence. This expansion is part of Etihad's strategy to strengthen Abu Dhabi's tourism sector, supported by initiatives like a stopover program offering complimentary hotel stays.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced the launch of its first-ever direct route to Atlanta, marking a major expansion in its U.S. network. Beginning July 2025, Etihad will offer non-stop flights between Abu Dhabi and the heart of the American South, becoming the only carrier in the United Arab Emirates to provide this connectivity.

Qatar Airways is the only other Middle Eastern carrier flying to Atlanta, leaving a gap in service from Dubai-based Emirates, which currently flies to 12 U.S. cities, but not Atlanta.

Etihad’s decision to add Atlanta to its list of destinations comes as part of an ambitious growth plan to launch 10 new routes in 2025. In addition to the Georgia capital, travelers can expect to see new flights to cities including Hong Kong, Algiers, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Taipei Tunis, and Medan.

Etihad will operate its new Abu Dhabi-Atlanta route with four weekly flights, utilizing the Airbus A350 aircraft.

One of the unique selling points for passengers flying via Abu Dhabi is the U.S. Preclearance facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport. This feature allows travelers to clear U.S. customs before they even land in the United States, giving them the convenience of arriving as domestic passengers.

Atlanta will be Etihad’s fifth destination in the U.S. With the Boston route launched earlier this year in March, the UAE carrier also flies to Chicago, New York and Washington.

A Boost to Abu Dhabi

The route launch is also a move to bolster Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector. “Etihad’s expansion is set to bring tens of thousands of new visitors directly to Abu Dhabi, boosting its position as a premier destination for leisure, business, and cultural tourism. The move aligns with the UAE capital’s efforts to attract international travellers and reinforces its reputation as a hub of connectivity, innovation, and hospitality,” the airline said in a release.

Etihad is also leveraging its expanded network to promote its stopover program in Abu Dhabi, offering passengers a complimentary hotel stay for one or two nights, making it easier than ever for travelers to explore the UAE’s capital city before continuing on their journeys.

“The launch of these 10 destinations is supported by our impressive hub, Zayed International Airport, which boasts the ‘wow’ factor and ample space to accommodate our rapid growth, further enhancing the exceptional guest experience,” said Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

Etihad’s Ambitious Vision

“2025 marks a pivotal year for Etihad, with more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries, a fleet of more than 110 aircraft – including our amazing new A321LRs – welcoming over 20 million guests onboard. Most importantly, it will support us in bringing over a million visitors to Abu Dhabi to enjoy our home,” Nerves said.

The airline that currently operates around 96 aircraft, also plans to reinstate two of its A380 super jumbos early next year.

Flights to Taipei in northern Taiwan are scheduled to start in September, followed by new routes to Medan, Phnom Penh and Krabi in October and Tunis, Chiang Mai, Hong Kong, Hanoi and Algiers in November.

Medan, Phnom Penh and Chiang Mai would be the only routes being serviced by a UAE carrier.

The 10 routes will complement Etihad’s previously revealed new destinations for 2025: Prague, Warsaw, and Al Alamein on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.

The airline will also be launching services to Nairobi next month. Etihad’s inaugural flight to Kenya is set to depart Abu Dhabi on December 15.

“We’re going to end 2024 having carried around 17 million guests. By 2030 this will probably be around 35 million. We currently fly to around 80 destinations, we’ll probably end Journey 2030 with between 140 and 150, Arik De, chief revenue and commercial officer at Etihad Airways had told Skift earlier.