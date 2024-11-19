The ultra-low-cost carrier has been bullish on Florida as its peers have trimmed capacity in the ultra-competitive Sunshine State.

Allegiant Air is launching one of its largest route expansions in its history, adding 44 nonstop routes to its network.

The ultra-low-cost carrier is also adding three more destinations to its map: Gulf Shores, Alabama, Colorado Springs, and Columbia, South Carolina.

Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer, said the 44 routes had “both the best opportunity as well as the operational capacity.” Unlike some of the larger ultra-low-cost carriers like Spirit and Frontier, Allegiant’s business model relies on connecting underserved areas to popular leisure destinations.

“For us, it’s trying to find the areas of opportunity that are unserved or underserved that have service matching the level of demand that we believe exists, particularly at our fair price point,” Wells told Skift.

More Capacity in Florida

Allegiant is also increasing its capacity in Florida, adding new routes in Sarasota, Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Florida has been one of the more oversaturated markets since the pandemic, prompting most low-cut carriers to cut capacity in the state.

Wells said Allegiant has been bullish on Florida because it is connecting underserved cities to the Sunshine State.

“Florida, the state certainly has a ton of seats and capacity going into it,” Wells said. “But we think about the other end of the city pairs that we’re linking. We’re creating or flying into a new set of demand that has not been served well, even if Florida as a whole has been.”

The carrier recently reported a net loss of $36.2 million for the third quarter as its revenue took a hit from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Allegiant also appointed a new CEO in July, who has been vocal about renewing Allegiant’s core focus as an airline. The carrier owns and operates a vacation resort in southwest Florida.

At the Skift Aviation Forum in Dallas, Wells emphasized how different Allegiant is from its competitors.

“I don’t view it as much as change as coming back to our roots,” Wells said.

Here Are Some of Allegiant’s New Routes

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Pittsburgh International Airport (starts February 7)

Colorado Springs Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (starts February 12)

COS to California’s John Wayne Airport (starts February 13)

COS to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (starts February 14)

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport to Punta Gorda Airport (starts February 13)

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (starts February 14)

SRQ to Blue Grass Airport (starts April 13)

Columbia Metropolitan Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport (starts May 15)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Huntington Tri-State Airport (starts May 15)

Gulf Shores International Airport to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (starts May 22)

