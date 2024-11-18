By cutting through formalities, nurturing local talents, and broadening focus beyond traditional Western markets, these fast-growing regions can unlock new levels of success and innovation.

The article discusses the potential of the Middle East's travel industry, emphasizing the need for streamlining processes, celebrating local culture, and expanding focus beyond Western markets. By embracing professionalism and reducing excessive formalities, the industry can become more efficient. Highlighting local traditions and hospitality can offer unique visitor experiences. Additionally, tapping into regional markets and leveraging the talent of the local, bicultural youth can drive innovation and growth.

The third edition of Skift Global Forum East begins in Dubai tomorrow evening. As Skift’s work in the region becomes more extensive with every passing year, I wanted to write out my observations on the main challenges I see the region’s industry has to overcome.

As an Indian-American living in New York, my ties to the Middle East and the larger MENA region run deep. My parents once called this region home, my sister and her family still reside here, and so do many of my closest cousins, spread across various Middle Eastern countries. Moreover, my own family is a beautiful blend — we have three wonderful children, two of whom were born in the Arab world. When I speak about the Middle East, I do so not as an outsider, but as someone who cares deeply about its future and is genuinely invested in its success.

Over the past few years, I’ve traveled to the Middle East dozens of times, witnessing firsthand the incredible potential and energy that permeate the region, especially in the young people. However, I’ve also observed areas where improvements could accelerate growth and innovation, particularly in the travel industry and the broader business sector. I’d like to share three key points that I believe could make a significant difference.

1: Streamlining for Success – Embracing Professionalism

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned from spending more than half my life in the United States is the simplicity and clarity of business transactions. The fundamental value exchange — “You give me money; I give you work” — is straightforward yet powerful. This simplicity fosters an environment where businesses can thrive without unnecessary complications.

In the Middle East, however, I’ve noticed that excessive formalities, red tape and being excessively ceremonial often slow down processes. There’s a lack of transparency that can hinder business transactions between individuals and between companies.

By embracing professionalism and cutting through unnecessary layers, we can create an environment where innovation thrives and ideas become reality faster.

Imagine what could be achieved if you streamlined your processes and focused on what truly matters. Prioritizing efficiency and clear communication not only advances your own business but also sets a positive example for the entire industry. It’s about adopting best practices that make doing business easier and more efficient, without compromising your cultural values.

2: Celebrating Local Culture and Hospitality

The Middle East is an incredible mix of cultures, traditions, and talents. Each country and region has its unique heritage that deserves to be showcased. Yet, there’s a tendency to look toward the West for solutions, often overlooking the incredible resources we have right here.

I recall meeting with a very senior government leader from the region who was proud of the presence of big luxury hotel chains in their country and wouldn’t fund the restoration of their traditional hospitality assets. While international brands have their place, I couldn’t help but think about the Moroccan riads — a traditional house or palace with an interior garden or courtyard, emblematic of Moroccan hospitality. This concept is deeply rooted in local culture and offers a unique experience that can’t be replicated elsewhere.

What is the equivalent in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, or Egypt? By focusing on local talent and authentic cultural experiences, we can offer something truly unique to visitors. Investing in your own artists, entrepreneurs, and storytellers not only boosts your economies but also strengthens the social fabric that holds us together.

3: Expanding Horizons Beyond the West

Traditionally, there’s been a strong focus on attracting Western tourists and talent. While these relationships are valuable, there’s a vast opportunity closer to home. The GCC airlines have particularly understood this, building global hubs that connect billions of people within a four- to six-hour flight radius, particularly throughout Asia onwards to Europe and beyond.

These neighboring regions represent massive markets eager for new experiences. By shifting focus to include these areas, we can tap into a wealth of potential tourists and talent. Moreover, we should not overlook the incredible potential of the young people right here—the children of workers from the subcontinent and other parts of Asia who have contributed so much to building this region, especially in the GCC countries.

These youths are bicultural, multilingual, and brimming with untapped talent. They have often grown up in the Middle East, embodying both their ancestral heritage and the culture of their birthplace. Yet, they are frequently missing from the conversation and face limited job prospects in the very places they call home.

This hits close to home for me. My sister’s children, who grew up in the region, are very well educated and eager to contribute their skills, find it uncertain whether they can secure meaningful employment here. By providing opportunities to these young people, we not only fill workforce needs but also enrich the local industries with fresh perspectives and ideas.

Moving Forward Together

As someone who bridges multiple cultures and calls both the East and the West home, I genuinely believe in the power of embracing your unique strengths. By cutting through formalities, nurturing local talents, and broadening focus beyond traditional Western markets, you can unlock new levels of success and innovation.

These suggestions may be challenging to hear, but I share them out of a deep commitment to the region and a desire to see it flourish. Let’s work together to build a future that honors Middle East’s rich heritage while boldly stepping into new opportunities. The world is watching, this is your chance to change perceptions – and societies – for generations and I have every confidence that we can set new standards for excellence that others will aspire to follow.