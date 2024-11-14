To expand the pool of hotel owners, it's not enough to provide access to capital. So in a pragmatic move, Wyndham is also providing a kind of support system (think mentorship in operations expertise and facilities management).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is teaming up with investment firm Lafayette Square to address a persistent barrier to hotel ownership — access to capital for diverse entrepreneurs.

Lafayette Square will earmark up to $100 million in financing for qualified Wyndham hotel franchisees, focusing on Black and women hoteliers, the companies told Skift.

“This is good business,” said Damien Dwin, CEO of Lafayette Square. “We are earning an attractive market return in collaboration with an experienced entrepreneur and what we think is the best brand in the business.”

Lafayette Square has a pool of capital for both hotel and franchising opportunities and Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans designated for women, minority, and veteran-owned entrepreneurs.

Boosting Hotel Ownership

The partnership has already produced its first case study. Dr. Amina James already owned one profitable hotel. However, she hit resistance when seeking traditional lending to add another property.

James recently secured financing through Lafayette Square to acquire the Wyndham Lake Charles in Louisiana as her second hotel.

James also benefited from Wyndham’s programs to encourage more diversity in hotel ownership — BOLD (Black Owners and Lodging Developers), Women Own the Room, and its Accelerator Circle launched last month.

The programs have also facilitated more than 100 hotel deals with Black and female hoteliers, said Galen Barrett, vice president of strategic franchise initiatives at the hotel group.

“It’s not just access to capital,” Barrett said. “We can provide education, we can provide a community of support, we can give people access to experts, whether in operations or facilities management.”

