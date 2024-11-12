Oberoi Hotels' decision to expand to Europe is part of a trend. Indian hotel chains are establishing a presence beyond India to capitalize on their brand value among Indian travelers.

Indian luxury hospitality chain Oberoi Hotels and Resorts is set to open the first Oberoi Hotel in the United Kingdom. The Oberoi Group announced that the chain’s first property will be located in London’s Mayfair and will be a boutique hotel.

The work on the hotel commenced in November last year, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

In May 2020, Oberoi had announced a partnership with Cain International to operate 23 serviced residences at South Audley Street in Mayfair. The residences were slated to be completed in 2022. This makes the upcoming hotel Oberoi Group’s second bid to enter the UK and European market.

Indian Hotel Chains and International Presence: Established and growing hotel chains in India are all expanding their business to international markets. Budget airline IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Enterprises entered the European market with the launch of Miiro Hotels.

India’s largest homegrown hospitality company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) is present in 12 countries, including Sri Lanka, the U.S., South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Sarovar, one of the fastest-growing hotel chains in India, is also expanding its portfolio in Africa and has plans to launch in neighboring Nepal.

Hospitality chain Oyo also announced the acquisition of Motel 6 and Studio 6 hotel brands in September this year. Skift’s Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill had previously reported on the acquisition, “Oyo’s strongest hotel customer base is in its home country of India, which has a significant diaspora visiting friends and family in the U.S. and owning lodging in North America. So, Oyo may be able to generate some incremental inbound Indian demand.”

This is likely true for all Indian brands. Indians are traveling more due to increased spending power and are being targeted as a key source market by many destinations. The current efforts of hotel chains to expand globally could be aimed at capitalizing on their goodwill among Indian travelers.

MakeMyTrip’s New Campaign Addressing Travel Challenges

Online travel agency MakeMyTrip’s new ad campaign is focusing on the real challenges faced by travelers through humor. The company has launched a three-film campaign featuring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The focus of the campaign is on the accommodations offered by the OTA, including international hotels, homestays and villas, and domestic hotels. The challenges showcased in these advertisements include not finding familiar food, overspending on accommodations, and disconnect between expectations and reality of each homestay.

MakeMyTrip highlighted its own solutions: a filter called ‘Loved by Indians’ to help travelers find hotels offering Indian cuisines and other preferences, deals such as 25% discount on domestic hotel bookings to increase affordability, and the OTA’s diverse selection of serviced villas tailored to the needs of travelers.

Data We Love: Indian Hotel Companies and IPOs

As many as four Indian hotel companies have filed for or had IPOs in 2024: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Juniper Hotels, Schloss Bangalore (The Leela), and Brigade Hotel Ventures.

The year has seen a range of IPO sizes. Schloss Bangalore’s IPO size is $599 million, the largest ever in the Indian hospitality sector. Brigade Hotel Ventures, meanwhile, has an IPO size of $107 million.

Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia noted that the IPO showed that the hotel industry in the country is witnessing a noticeable shift toward chain-affiliated properties. The industry is expanding beyond major hubs and international chains are also strengthening their presence in the country.

Air India Express Set to Expand

Budget carrier Air India Express is planning to grow its fleet to 110 planes by the end of 2025 fiscal year. The airline recently completed its merger with AIX Connect and now plans to expand its network to a total of 55 destinations by then.

To grow its presence, the airline will be adding domestic routes as well as ramping up its international efforts. It is expected to add flights to Bangkok and Thailand in the coming months.

The airline’s managing editor Aloke Singh said, “On the regional short haul international network, it will be primarily from Tier 2, 3 cities to points in the Gulf, Middle East, Southeast Asia and going forward, South Asia. Perhaps, Far East in a couple of years.”

However, he said that the company does not want to “spread too thin,” and wants to focus on routes between Tier 2, 3 cities and metros to “provide connectivity between the full service, long haul, wide body side of the business and the domestic cities.”

Redbus Launches Program for Small, Medium-Sized Bus Operators

Online bus ticketing platform Redbus has launched Primo, a program aimed at small and medium-sized bus operators. Through this program, the company aims to improve revenue and brand recall value of small operators.

For this, Redbus will give the Primo ‘tag’ to the top 10% of its high performing operators. This, it said, will guarantee to customers basic standards in safety and reliability. It will also include a consumer loyalty program to offer discounts and rewards to Primo passengers. The company will also undertake staff training for the program.

Dreamfolks Reports 12% Increase in Revenue

Travel and lifestyle services company Dreamfolks has announced its financial results for the second quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. In the quarter, the company reported revenue growth of over 12%.

Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, said that the company added seven new enterprises to its client list during the quarter. It also increased its total network of airport lounges to 74 by adding 4 lounges in the period. “In a further expansion to our global lounge network, we have integrated 38 new lounges with a significant number situated within Asia,” Kallat added.