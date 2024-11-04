Singapore Airlines already boasts one of the world’s most exclusive passenger planes. After six years of development, it’s about to take things to a whole new level.

Singapore Airlines is betting big on the continued popularity of premium travel. On Monday, the airline announced an SG$1.1 billion ($835 million) project to overhaul a huge chunk of its long-haul fleet.

The focus of the program is the Airbus A350-900. The widebody plane operates a variety of routes for the carrier, from regional intercity hops to those covering record-breaking distances.

A total of 41 jets are involved, including seven A350-900ULRs. These specially modified ‘Ultra Long Range’ planes operate flagship routes from Singapore to the United States, including the world’s longest flight to and from New York.

With journey times of up to 19 hours, Singapore Airlines had already done away with economy class cabins on the ULRs. This enhances passenger comfort but also reduces the overall weight of the plane – a key consideration when covering such large distances.

Only 94 premium economy and 67 business class seats are available onboard these generously configured aircraft. However, that’s about to change with the introduction of an all-new first class cabin.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) claims the product will “set new industry benchmarks for travel on the world’s longest routes.” The airline says it is designed with increasingly discerning travelers in mind and promises to deliver “an unparalleled in-flight experience.”

First class is currently only available on SIA’s Airbus A380 and select Boeing 777-300s.

A Comprehensive Overhaul

The addition of first class to the ULRs is the most high-profile development, but there will be changes throughout the plane.

All of the upgraded A350s will have new business class seats. Notably, these follow the same design found on the upcoming Boeing 777-9. Premium economy and economy cabins will also be refreshed as part of the overhaul, while inflight entertainment systems will also be modernized.

After the works, the 34 A350-900 long-haul aircraft will have 42 business class seats, 24 in premium economy, and 192 in economy. The seven ULR variants will feature four first class seats, 70 business class, and 58 in premium economy. The refurbishment only includes aircraft that fly to long-haul and ultra long-haul destinations.

SIA told Skift that full details of the cabins will be revealed closer to the entry into service of the airline’s upgraded A350 and its first Boeing 777-9s.

Singapore Airlines is a big customer for Boeing’s new twin-aisle plane. However, last month Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced a further delay to an already troubled program. The first 777-9s were due to arrive in 2020, but a series of setbacks have severely hampered the rollout.

Ortberg said on October 11 that Boeing expects to make the first delivery in 2026 because of challenges with development, the ongoing strike, and a pause in flight testing.

The delays have caused planning headaches for some of the world’s biggest airlines. Speaking to Skift last month, Cathay Pacific CEO, Ronald Lam described the situation as “a moving target.”

A Long-Haul Project

Goh Choon Phong, Singapore Airlines’ CEO, said Monday’s announcement was the result of six years of research and development. With such a long lead-in time, he said the goal is to anticipate customers’ “evolving preferences and expectations down to the finest detail.”

The modifications will be carried out at SIA’s in-house engineering company in Singapore. The first A350-900 long-haul aircraft is due to enter passenger service in the second quarter of 2026. The first ULR will follow in Q1 of 2027. The program should be complete by the end of 2030.

Singapore Airlines is not alone in investing heavily in a next-generation first class offering. Cathay Pacific, Air France, British Airways, and Swiss are among the big names currently rolling out new ultra-premium products. Skift recently spoke with Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer to hear the airline’s latest plans for its flagship cabin.

The announcement by Singapore Airlines comes just days after a new report by Skift Research: “Are Premium Cabins the Future for Airlines?” It seeks to quantify the value premium cabins bring to the industry. The report is available to view here.