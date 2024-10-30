After months of speculation about its narrowbody fleet, on Wednesday Saudi start-up carrier Riyadh Air will finally reveal the supplier and size of its first single-aisle plane order.

Riyadh Air is gearing up for a significant announcement about a large aircraft order, as revealed by CEO Tony Douglas. The order is part of the airline's ambitious plans to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia and expand its operations, with flights expected to begin in 2025. Riyadh Air aims to serve over 100 destinations by the end of the decade, supported by strategic partnerships with major international airlines such as Delta and Singapore Airlines.

The chief executive of Riyadh Air will announce a major plane order later on Wednesday. Speaking on CNN’s Quest Means Business on Tuesday night, Tony Douglas dropped his biggest hints yet about the highly anticipated deal.

He confirmed that “another big aircraft order” will be revealed, adding that he is “delighted” with the agreement. While acknowledging that the deal is for single-aisle planes, the CEO would not be drawn on a manufacturer. Both Airbus and Boeing products are in contention.

CNN’s Richard Quest asked if the order is for “dozens”, or “high dozens” of planes. The airline executive replied with an animal metaphor to offer a broad steer without giving the game away.

“If you want to be a bear, be a grizzly. [There’s] no point in being a koala – even though they are very cute and very cuddly. Think of a number much bigger than that,” teased Douglas.

Pressed on if this meant a three-digit number, Douglas replied: “I probably wouldn’t go quite that far.”

In 2023, Riyadh Air placed its first aircraft order. The deal covered 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with options for a further 33. An additional widebody contract is expected in 2025 as momentum behind the airline gathers pace. Wednesday’s announcement will give the clearest indication yet about the future fleet mix of the airline.

When is Riyadh Air Going to Launch?

Riyadh Air is wholly owned by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, and forms part of an ambitious project to boost tourism to the country. The carrier has yet to start revenue service, with its first flights due in 2025.

Delays to aircraft deliveries have affected airlines around the world. The problem is particularly acute for start-up operators such as Riyadh Air that are relying on new planes to grow. More established airlines can often continue flying older generation aircraft until new jets arrive – this isn’t an option for brand-new firms – particularly in a tight leasing environment.

“We’ll definitely be in the air next year. Obviously we’re working really hard with the whole of our supply chain – they’re working really hard with us. We’re a start-up with big ambition, and we’re confident that next year will be the special year for Riyadh Air,” Douglas told CNN.

He added that the airline is “well on the way” to attaining its Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a mandatory document issued by regulators following intensive checks and testing of a company’s processes and procedures. Riyadh Air completed certification test flights at the start of October.

Wednesday’s announcement will take place at the FII Institute conference in Riyadh. The carrier is also expected to reveal major new digital-first initiatives, which Douglas described as “Version 1.0 of what a digital native airline looks like.”

Speaking earlier this month at the Routes World event in Bahrain, Douglas said the digital announcements will be presented in an “Apple-style” product launch.

Where Will Riyadh Air Fly?

The airline’s deep pockets are matched by equally huge targets. Riyadh Air bosses previously said the carrier will fly to more than 100 destinations by the end of the decade. The company aims to serve most major cities, including those in the Americas, potentially adding up to $20 billion to the Kingdom’s economy in the process.

As well as operating routes with its own aircraft, Riyadh Air has struck a series of high-profile deals with some of the world’s biggest carriers including Delta Air Lines and Singapore Airlines.

Douglas previously said he expects another two agreements to be reached. One with a Western European airline and another with an operator in the Indian subcontinent. Both deals will be in place before the first Riyadh Air-branded aircraft takes to the skies next summer.

Saudi Arabia has a tourism target of 150 million travelers by 2030, combining both international and domestic guests to hit that goal. Tourism chiefs are eyeing around 70 million international visits that same year.

Watch Tony Douglas at the Skift Global Forum East 2023:

Recorded December 2023