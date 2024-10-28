For Hyatt, which has been aggressively expanding in this segment, the joint venture will boost its all-inclusive room count by about 30%.

Select a question above or ask something else

Hyatt Hotels is partnering with Spanish tourism group Grupo Piñero in a joint venture to add 23 resorts to its all-inclusive portfolio, boosting its room count by 30%. The deal, which will see Hyatt managing Grupo Piñero's Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, is part of Hyatt's strategy to strengthen its position in the upscale all-inclusive market. Grupo Piñero stands to gain access to Hyatt's distribution network and loyalty program, supporting its growth while preserving its family business ethos.

Hyatt Hotels is joining forces with Spanish tourism group Grupo Piñero in a 50-50 joint venture that will add 23 resorts to Hyatt’s all-inclusive portfolio, the companies said Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to the usual conditions. No financial terms were disclosed.

At a later date, Hyatt will begin managing Grupo Piñero’s Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts brand, whose core assets span prime territory for U.S. vacationers seeking warm-weather getaways — the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Jamaica.

The deal will expand Hyatt’s all-inclusive room count by 30%. Hyatt already runs the world’s largest grouping of upscale all-inclusive resorts, with over 120 properties, thanks to its $2.7 billion acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021.

Hyatt’s View

Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian framed the deal as strengthening the company’s position in the competitive all-inclusive resort space, particularly in the four- to five-star category where Bahia Principe operates.

Rather than buying properties outright, Hyatt is pursuing a capital-efficient model focused on brand and management fees.

Grupo Piñero’s View

For the family-owned Grupo Piñero, founded in 1975, the partnership opens access to Hyatt’s powerful U.S. distribution network and bookings from members of Hyatt’s loyalty program.

The Spanish company’s current CEO Julio Pérez will lead the new joint venture. For Grupo Piñero, run by the second generation of the founding family with Encarna Piñero as Global CEO, the deal provides a path to accelerate growth while maintaining the company’s family business culture. The hotel real estate stays with its current owners, who will use the proceeds from this deal to renovate and upgrade them.

All-Inclusive Boom

All-inclusive resorts have emerged as one of travel’s brightest spots, with consumers gravitating toward predictable pricing and experiences. Larger rivals Marriott and Hilton have also been looking to capture the growing segment of travelers seeking these resorts.

Hilton grew its all-inclusive room footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America by more than 75% since the pandemic.

Marriott began managing its first luxury all-inclusive — the Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic — in May 2022. It’s currently working on its first Ritz-Carlton all-inclusive resort. It’s planning a W Hotel all-inclusive to open in 2025 in the Dominican Republic.

What am I looking at? The performance of hotels and short-term rental sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets, including international and regional hotel brands, hotel REITs, hotel management companies, alternative accommodations, and timeshares.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more hotels and short-term rental financial sector performance.

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.