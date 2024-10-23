Hilton said its revenue growth won't quite reach forecasted heights this year because demand is softening (not cratering). The news arrived like room service: slightly delayed and not quite what was hoped for.

Hilton Worldwide has adjusted its annual revenue forecast downwards, citing a slowdown in U.S. travel demand and broader economic pressures. The hotel chain now predicts its revenue per available room to grow between 2% and 2.5%, a slight decrease from earlier projections. Nevertheless, Hilton continues to expand, adding a record 36,600 rooms in the third quarter and increasing its development pipeline by 8% compared to the previous year.

Hilton Worldwide modestly trimmed its annual room revenue forecast amid signs of cooling domestic travel demand and broader economic pressures affecting consumer spending.

The hotel operator said Wednesday it now expects revenue per available room to grow between 2% and 2.5% this year, down from its August projection of between 2% and 3% and an April projection of between 2% and 4%.

The revised outlook comes after Hilton reported slower third-quarter revenue growth, with revenue per available room increasing just 1.4% compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $344 million for the third quarter, down from $379 million a year earlier.

Executives said the slower-than-hoped-for top-line growth was driven by “modestly slower macro trends, weather impacts, and unfavorable calendar shifts.”

Despite the softening revenue outlook, Hilton continued its expansion, adding a record 36,600 rooms in the third quarter. The company’s development pipeline grew to 492,400 rooms, up 8% from a year earlier, highlighting its focus on long-term growth even as near-term travel demand moderates.

