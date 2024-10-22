Sheikh Hamdan has announced a new tourism masterplan in Dubai, one focused on culture rather than mega-malls and skyscrapers.

Select a question above or ask something else

The Dubai Crown Prince has approved a $106 million rural tourism initiative aimed at developing the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route with parks, markets, and safaris. This project will feature five themed areas offering attractions such as outdoor cinemas, luxury camping, and adventure sports, aligning with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan to boost sustainability and livability. The plan is part of a broader strategy to shift Dubai's tourism image towards more authentic experiences.

The crown prince of Dubai has announced a new plan in his emirate, one which will push the city more towards rural and cultural tourism. Dubai will spend $106 million on projects across the “Saih Al Salam Scenic Route,” developing desert patches across the city into spaces with parks, camps, markets and safaris.

According to a release from Dubai Media Office, here’s what is planned:

Five themed areas planned in desert regions.

Key attractions: outdoor cinema, luxury camping, traditional market, cycle routes, kayaking, hot air balloons, hiking trails, safaris.

Main Hub Station (near Al Qudra Lakes): traditional market, open-air cinema, luxury camping, public facilities.

Wildlife Station (near Flamingo Lake): hot air balloons, luxury camps, elevated walking trails, kayak tours.

Adventure Station (near Expo 2020 Lake): adventure park, fitness trails, cycling/walking sandy trail, budget camps, restaurants.

Cultural Experience Station (near Al Marmoom camel farm): camel rides, traditional majlis, entertainment theatre, desert exploration, meals.

Desert Adventure Station: adventure sports, dune bashing, desert cycling, sandboarding, desert safari.

97.86 km of new cycling tracks.

The plan for the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route calls for development between 2024 and 2028, and is targeting 3 million visitors by 2040. Dubai Tourism did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the directives of @HHShkMohd, @HamdanMohammed approves master plan for Saih Al Salam Scenic Route. pic.twitter.com/iom4bvMMdP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 20, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on X: “This will enhance the area’s position as one of Dubai’s main tourist destinations while expanding investment opportunities for locals and preserving the region’s unique nature and identity.”

It is one of many projects announced under the banner of the city’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. Announced in 2021, the plan looks to transform key areas of Dubai with a particular focus on improving livability, green space and sustainability.

Last month, Dubai’s head of tourism told Skift that the city is trying to undergo an image change.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism, said at the Skift Global Forum 2024 that the city will rely less on its famous landmarks and celebrity campaigns in favor of a more authentic tourism experience.

“I think initially Dubai started off… we needed to create enough noise to get attention, we needed landmark projects, 7-star hotels, islands. It did a great job to get people into the city, but it started to make people feel Dubai was just about new buildings and high-end luxury,” said Kazim.