The article highlights the significant role women play in the travel industry, making 82% of travel decisions and likely controlling 75% of discretionary spending by 2028. It notes a growing trend of solo travel among older women and distinct booking patterns compared to men. The report also emphasizes the importance for companies to understand and cater to female travelers' preferences, including wellness, luxury, and sustainable tourism.

Women travelers are a dominant force in the travel industry, and their influence is far-reaching: 82% of all travel decisions are made by women, whether it’s choosing the destination, booking accommodations, or deciding on tours and activities.

Skift Research explored the implications of their role in our latest report on “The Woman Traveler.“

Women are projected to control 75% of discretionary spending by 2028, and this growing economic power signals a crucial shift for companies, which must prioritize understanding and catering to women’s evolving preferences to remain competitive.

Women are traveling more frequently: The percentage taking two trips in the first quarter surged to 35%, from 18% in the first quarter of 2020.





The report examines solo travel trends among women, showing a noticeable increase with age, particularly for those 55 and older. While younger groups, particularly those aged 18-24, prefer traveling with family or a spouse/partner, solo travel becomes significantly more common among older travelers, increasing from 4% in the 18-24 age group to 25% among those aged 65 and older.



Booking patterns between male and female travelers show a distinct divide, as revealed in this chart. Male travelers are more inclined to book closer to their departure, with 30% making reservations 4 to 7 days in advance. In contrast, female travelers tend to plan further ahead, with 27% booking 8 to 30 days prior and 21% securing their trips 30 to 60 days before departure.



The report also explores the distinctive preferences of female travelers, from their increasing interest in wellness retreats to luxury getaways and sustainable tourism. It highlights how marketers can strategically align their offerings to resonate with these trends and better engage the female travel audience.

