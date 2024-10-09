Hyatt and American are adjusting the collaboration between their loyalty programs. Next year they'll boost redemption options and status opportunities for their most frequent travelers.

Select a question above or ask something else

Hyatt Hotels and American Airlines are enhancing their loyalty partnership, introducing new redemption options from 2025. However, the 'double-dipping' feature, which allowed members to earn both miles and points simultaneously, will end on December 31. The updated program offers new perks for both American Airlines frequent flyers and Hyatt's loyal guests, including free-night certificates and temporary airline status benefits.

Hyatt Hotels and American Airlines announced on Wednesday significant upcoming changes to a collaboration between their loyalty programs.

New redemption options: Starting in 2025, members who link their programs can earn rewards from the partner program at various loyalty tiers.

But goodbye to “double-dipping”: The ability for members to earn miles and points simultaneously on stays and flights will end on December 31.

Since 2019, Hyatt guests have been able to earn points through Hyatt hotel stays and, at the same time, earn one AAdvantage bonus mile for every eligible dollar spent at qualifying Hyatt properties if they had at least gold status in American Airlines’ program. That perk is ending.

Between the lines: The changes to American and Hyatt’s loyalty partnership allow both companies to offer more redemption options to their most loyal customers without significantly increasing costs.

Highlights for American Airlines Flyers

Frequent flyers with status in American Airlines’ loyalty program will soon be able to redeem miles for free-night certificates at select Hyatt hotels.

The higher your status in the airline program, the broader the range of Hyatt hotels you can get a free night stay at. For instance, if you have at least Gold status in American’s AAdvantage or at least 40,000 loyalty points in it, you can stay at Hyatt “category 1 through 4” hotels.

From March 1, AAdvantage members with large stockpiles of points will be able to use their miles to earn elite status in Hyatt’s program. For example, travelers with 100,000 points in American’s program can receive Discoverist status in Hyatt’s program, which includes perks like preferred room upgrades when available and the choice of a 2 p.m. late checkout.

Highlights for Hyatt Frequent Guests

Some backstory, first: Since 2019, Hyatt has offered frequent guests perks on top of elite status benefits after staying for specified numbers of nights. Once guests stay more than 20 nights a year, they begin to earn rewards like gift cards, free access to hotel lounges, or suite upgrades.

Hyatt will add perks to American’s loyalty program next year. For example, guests who stay at Hyatt hotels for at least 40 nights a year will get coupons worth upgrades to the airline’s roomiest economy class seats, called “main cabin extra.”

Additionally, guests with status in Hyatt’s program can redeem points to gain status in American Airlines’ program for a single day. Redeeming points for American AAdvantage platinum status could get you free upgrades, priority boarding, and access to roomier seats.

The big picture: This partnership’s evolution will matter to frequent travelers loyal to both brands. Hotel programs haven’t previously allowed elite members to secure status for a day in an airline loyalty program. Other hotel groups will likely eye the changes closely.

What am I looking at? The performance of hotels and short-term rental sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets, including international and regional hotel brands, hotel REITs, hotel management companies, alternative accommodations, and timeshares.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more hotels and short-term rental financial sector performance.

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.