Major Florida airports are planning to suspend operations due to Hurricane Milton as the region continues to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Airlines and airports in Florida are preparing for Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm. With the storm approaching, Tampa and Orlando International Airports plan to suspend operations, and other airports are closely monitoring the situation. Airlines such as Delta, United, and Southwest are offering travel waivers, allowing customers to rebook flights without additional fees in the affected regions.

Multiple airlines and airports are preparing for Hurricane Milton, a “potentially catastrophic” storm that’s expected to hit southwest Florida on Wednesday.

The storm comes as Florida is recovering from Hurricane Helene, which has now become one of the deadliest hurricanes in U.S. history. Earlier on Monday, Hurricane Milton intensified into a Category 5 storm, but is expected to weaken to a Category 3 storm once it makes landfall in Florida, according to NBC News.

Tampa International Airport and Orlando International Airport have said that they plan to suspend operations in anticipation of the storm. American, Delta, United, JetBlue and Southwest started issuing travel waivers in Florida.

In a note to investors on Monday, Citi analyst Stephen Trent said that cancellations from Hurricane Milton could cause Southwest and Spirit to take a major hit to their earnings because of their exposure to Tampa.

Here is a breakdown on how Hurricane Milton is impacting airlines and airports:

Airports Start Suspending Operations

Tampa International Airport said on Monday that it would suspend operations starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm.”

said on Monday that it would suspend operations starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm.” Orlando International Airport plans to suspend operations Wednesday morning and will resume commercial operations “as soon as it is safe.”

plans to suspend operations Wednesday morning and will resume commercial operations “as soon as it is safe.” St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said it will close Tuesday afternoon after the last flight departs.

said it will close Tuesday afternoon after the last flight departs. Orlando Sanford International Airport said in a post on X that its “staff and tenants are preparing for the hurricane,” but it hasn’t given any details yet on its operations.

said in a post on X that its “staff and tenants are preparing for the hurricane,” but it hasn’t given any details yet on its operations. Miami International Airport said it was still open and monitoring Hurricane Milton.

said it was still open and monitoring Hurricane Milton. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said it would also remain open since it’s not in the direct path of Hurricane Milton, but it was still monitoring the storm for severe weather.

Airlines Offer Waivers