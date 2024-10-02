Geoff Ballotti's comments suggested Wyndham is doubling down on its core economy positioning while selectively moving upscale through targeted acquisitions.

Wyndham CEO Geoff Ballotti foresees a prosperous decade for economy hotels, fueled by the U.S. infrastructure bill. The company's new extended-stay brand, Echo Suites, is rapidly expanding with 270 deals signed. Wyndham is also open to acquisitions, provided new brands do not conflict with existing ones and offer immediate growth potential.

Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, sees a “10-year golden run” ahead for economy hotels, driven by the $1.5 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill. With only 20% of the funds allocated so far, Ballotti expects strong hotel demand from infrastructure workers needing affordable extended stays near project sites.

Ballotti explained at the Skift Global Forum 2024 in New York that the group’s new extended-stay brand, Echo Suites, is taking off rapidly, with 270 deals signed. Wyndham’s economy brands, such as Days Inn and Super 8, are poised to benefit, too.

“You’re only 10 minutes away on average from a Wyndham hotel at any point in time,” Ballotti said.

The CEO of the world’s largest franchisor also discussed potential mergers and acquisitions. Ballotti sees no limit to the brands it might acquire if they meet criteria, such as not conflicting with existing offerings.

“If a brand like Vienna House comes to us, and … it is not in conflict with any existing product in the upscale segments in those destinations where we know there’s great demand from our 110 million Wyndham Reward members that want to travel there, we might acquire it as we did Vienna House,” Ballotti said. “If we know that it’s not upsetting our current infrastructure of owners and it’s a brand that’s immediately accretive and a brand that we can grow, yes.”

