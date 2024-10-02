If stiff regulation doesn't get in the way, it is very likely that short-term rentals will take a chunk of market share from hotels. That's why you'll see more hotels getting into the vacation rental biz.

Hotels still lead over short-term rentals among U.S. travelers, but trends highlight significant challenges for hotels and growth opportunities for vacation rentals. Net promoter scores for vacation rentals surpass those of hotels, and the preference for short-term rentals is rising, with usage increasing from 7% in 2020 to 11% in 2023. U.S. travelers appreciate short-term rentals for their locations, comfort, and cost benefits, suggesting a potential shift in market share in the future.

Hotels still dominate over short-term rentals when U.S. travelers are deciding where to stay. But several trends show the challenges hotels face — and the growth opportunities for short-term rentals.

Consider the following three charts from Skift Research’s State of Travel 2024 report.

The first shows net promoter scores – a metric that businesses use to gauge loyalty to their brand – for the first quarter of 2024: Vacation rentals beat out hotels, 63 to 51.

The second shows that the preference for vacation rentals among U.S. travelers is on the upswing, admittedly from a low base: 11% of travelers say they used a short-term rental in 2023, up from 7% in 2020. For hotels, usage declined to 56% of travelers in 2023, from 60% in 2021.

Clearly, U.S. travelers as a whole prefer hotels over vacation rentals, but that edge is being diminished.

The third chart shows the value U.S. travelers see in short-term rentals. The top reason is location (16%) because they often offer scenic views that hotels sometimes lack, according the Skift Research U.S. vacation rental survey from April 2024. Some 15% of respondents think vacation rentals are more comfortable than hotels for longer stays, and 14% value the cost advantage — they often are cheaper — versus hotels.

Screenshot

Certainly, there are many use cases where travelers see hotels as better options than short-term rentals, but these charts show that short-term rentals have a massive opportunity to further cut into hotel market share in years to come.