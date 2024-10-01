Nearly 5 million weddings could bring in some $70 billion. And luxury hotels are seeing an uptick in demand.

India's wedding season is approaching, with an expected 4.8 million weddings generating $70.4 billion in revenue. Destination weddings are becoming increasingly popular, driven by social media and personalization trends. Luxury hotels, particularly in Udaipur, Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Bhuj, are seeing a significant rise in demand, as couples opt for intimate, luxurious experiences and multi-day events.

India’s wedding season is around the corner, and this year, about 4.8 million weddings are expected, according to a study by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). That could mean revenue of $70.4 billion.

Last year, 3.5 million weddings across the nation generated $50.7 billion.

Destination weddings will account for a significant share. “Due to social media, there is more personalization of as many elements of weddings as possible. Experiences continue to count, and there is an interest in exploring new destinations, even if weddings at these places cannot be held due to lack of adequate or suitable venues,” said Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of wedding planning portal WeddingSutra.com.

According to the survey conducted by CAIT, about 1 million weddings are expected to cost INR 1.5 million ($18,000) each, while 700,000 weddings are likely to cost INR 2.5 million ($29,800) each.

But plenty will be more pricey: 50,000 weddings are estimated to cost INR 5 million ($59,600) each, and a similar number is likely to cost INR 10 million ($120,000) or more.

Hotels Witnessing Destination Wedding Demand: In the run up to the wedding season, luxury hotels are seeing an uptick in demand. About 1 in every 4 weddings at the Ramee Group of Hotels’ properties is a destination wedding, said Saurabh Gahoi, senior vice president of Ramee Group of Hotels.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the rise of destination weddings, especially at our properties like Udaipur, Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Bhuj. Couples are opting for intimate yet luxurious experiences with boutique resorts. Especially among young couples, there is also a rise in experiential events for pre-wedding events such as sundowner parties, poolside ceremonies, and themed decor,” Gahoi added.

The events at the destination weddings span for 3-4 days, and many couples are opting for a fusion of events to create a mini-vacation experience.

An earlier Skift feature on Indian weddings said that destinations like Thailand, UAE, and even European hotspots are eyeing India’s ultra high-net worth individuals as they know that Indian weddings are about more than just a few days of celebrations; they’re about extended stays, shopping sprees, and exploration.

Air India Express Completes Merger With AIX Connect

Tata Group’s low-cost airlines Air India Express and AIX Connect have been merged to form a larger low-cost entity. The merged entity is set to operate under the Air India Express brand name.

Air India Express has a fleet size of 88 aircraft, and it is expecting to expand with nearly four new aircraft continuing to join each month. At the end of the current fiscal year on March 31, it is expected to have more than 100 planes.

In a statement, the Air India Group said, “The number of routes AIX operates has risen from 74 to 171, and passenger carriage has increased by over 400% since the take-over of Air India by Tata group in early 2022.”

“The merged entity will cater to the growing demand for air travel around India and in the region, especially amongst the country’s aspirational youth looking for fresh and more appealing value products. This merger will be followed by the merger of Vistara into Air India on 12 November. We look forward to working with the guidance of DGCA to conclude it seamlessly,” said Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO and Air India Express Chairman.

U.S. Opens 250,000 Visa Appointments for Indian Travelers

The U.S. Mission to India has opened 250,000 additional visa appointments for Indian travelers. These appointments are for tourists, students, as well as skilled workers.

“The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews,” the U.S. Embassy in Delhi said on Monday. It added that for the second consecutive year, the U.S. Mission to India has received one million nonimmigrant visa applications.

Till September 30 this year, over 1.2 million Indians have traveled to the U.S. This is an increase of 35% over last year. Apart from this, at least 6 million Indians already hold a nonimmigrant visa. Data released by the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) earlier this year revealed that between January and May 2024, India emerged as the second-largest international source market – not including Canada and Mexico – for tourism in the U.S.

Air India-Vistara Loyalty Program: Top Questions

Air India’s merger with Vistara is nearing the finishing line. Starting November 12, the fleets, routes, as well as the loyalty programs of the two full-service airlines will be combined to make the merged Air India.

Most importantly for frequent flyers, on November 12, Club Vistara will merge into Air India’s Flying Returns loyalty program, bringing changes for millions of loyal customers. Members will not be able to redeem Club Vistara Points and vouchers for flights after November 11.

Skift’s Asia Editor Peden Doma Bhutia has done a roundup of the top questions that surround the merger of the loyalty program, including what will happen to Club Vistara points, details about existing Vistara bookings, the process of merging the two loyalty programs, and the changes to Vistara’s co-branded credit cards.

Thomas Cook India’s Efforts to Build Generative AI Solutions

Travel services company Thomas Cook India has entered into a joint venture Atirath Technologies to build a scalable and customized generative AI solution for the travel domain. The decision has come amid demand for more customized and personalized travel experiences by travelers.

Through this partnership, Thomas Cook believes it will be able to expand its reach, reduce its dependence on humans to scale up, and create a new distribution model. The resultant Gen AI solution is expected to be voice-enabled with local language transcribing and speech capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Cordelia Plans… For The Future

Cordelia Cruises is considering expanding to destinations such as Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, it has said. The luxury cruise company is also considering a possible 10-night Chennai to Singapore itinerary for the coming year.

The cruising line completed three years in India last month. It has cruises from the western as well as eastern coastlines of the Indian peninsula, and sails to several domestic and international destinations: Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Lakshadweep, and Chennai in India, and Jaffna, Trincomalee, and Hambantota in the nearby island country of Sri Lanka.

The cruise line is now also planning to increase frequencies on key routes, as well as expanding domestic itineraries by including Visakhapatnam and Puducherry in its destinations.

Eco Hotels Launches Property in Maharashtra’s Nagpur

Eco Hotels and Resorts has launched a new property – 44-key EcoExpress in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Maharashtra is a key part of the company’s growth strategy.

Eco Hotels is a recent entrant in the hospitality landscape and aims to make all hotels under its brand carbon neutral. CFO Vikram Doshi said that the company is looking to turn a profit by the end of March 2026.

In December last year, online travel agency EaseMyTrip acquired a 13% non-controlling stake in Eco Hotels and Resorts.

