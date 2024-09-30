With IndiGo's move into loyalty programs, Air India will need to sharpen its loyalty strategy to stay competitive, especially in a market where where cost and convenience drive consumer choice.

The merger of Vistara with Air India, set to be completed by November 12, will integrate the two airlines' fleets and loyalty programs. Club Vistara points will be transferred to Air India's Flying Returns program, and Vistara's partnerships with other airlines will end, giving way to Flying Returns' membership in Star Alliance. Members can link their accounts for a seamless transition and will have their tier status reflected in the new program.

We’re getting closer to the completion of Vistara’s merger with Air India, which will combine fleets, routes, and — most importantly for frequent flyers — loyalty programs.

Starting November 12, Club Vistara will merge into Air India’s Flying Returns, bringing changes for millions of loyal customers. Members will not be able to redeem Club Vistara Points and vouchers for flights after November 11.

India’s largest carrier, IndiGo, has also announced the launch of a loyalty program.

Here’s what’s happening to Club Vistara and what it means for members.

Why is Vistara merging with Air India?

Tata Group, which owns both airlines, aims to streamline operations and create a full-service carrier capable of competing with global airlines. This merger will allow Air India to strengthen its fleet, add new routes, and simplify the travel experience for customers, the airline has said.

As part of the merger, the two airlines’ loyalty programs will merge, making Flying Returns the sole program for earning and redeeming points across the unified carrier.

What will happen to Club Vistara points?

For members, Club Vistara points will be transferred to Air India’s Flying Returns program on November 12, at a 1:1 ratio. The points will remain valid for at least one year, regardless of their original expiration date.

What about existing Vistara bookings?

All Vistara flights will continue as usual until November 11. For flights booked for travel on or after November 12, travelers will be directed to book through Air India’s website. If you’ve used Club Vistara points for an award flight, the booking will automatically transfer to Air India’s system.

How to link Club Vistara and Flying Returns accounts?

Customers with both Club Vistara and Flying Returns memberships can link their accounts now. Doing so will allow for a smoother transition of points and tier status once the programs merge. The linking of the accounts can be done either through the airline’s website or through customer service.

Will the Tier Status Change?

The Club Vistara tier status will transfer to Flying Returns, and it will reflect the cumulative points across both programs. Depending on the accumulated points, one may maintain their current tier or even be upgraded. Flying Returns’ tier structure will apply post-merger, which means some rules may change, but the status will be preserved for at least one year.

Can members still use Club Vistara points before the merger?

You can continue earning and redeeming Club Vistara points until November 11. However, from September 3 onwards, Vistara is no longer allowing users to book new flights using points for travel after the merger date. After November 12, all redemption will take place through the Flying Returns program.

Will there be changes to co-branded credit cards?

Vistara’s co-branded credit card partnerships will continue until March 2026, allowing cardholders to enjoy benefits like earning points and complimentary tickets. After November 12, cardholders will earn Flying Returns points instead of Club Vistara points. New co-branded cards, however, will no longer be issued after September 30.

What happens to complimentary flight vouchers and upgrades?

All valid, unused vouchers, including complimentary flight tickets and one-class upgrade vouchers, will automatically transfer to Flying Returns. Air India has also announced that these vouchers would be valid for an additional three months. Once transferred, these benefits will be subject to Flying Returns’ rules.

What about airline partnerships with Vistara?

Vistara’s airline partnerships with carriers like Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air Canada and Lufthansa will end by October 1. The partnership with United Airlines will be discontinued from November 1. “Members will not be able to book award flights or earn points with these airlines for travel dates beyond the last date of partnership,” Vistara said in a communication. After the merger, Flying Returns will give members access to Star Alliance’s network, allowing you to earn and redeem points across 24 global airlines.

The airline stated it will honor existing bookings for award flights with partner airlines, except for Japan Airlines. It will cancel award flights booked with Japan Airlines for travel after the partnership ends. “We will provide a full refund, including all taxes, charges, and convenience fees, and credit the redeemed CV points back to the member’s account,” the airline said.

How will the merger affect premium economy offerings?

In June, Air India confirmed plans to offer Premium Economy on domestic and short-haul international routes, alongside Economy and Business class. Preimum Economy was previously exclusive to Vistara in India.

The airline’s newly retrofitted A320neo aircraft now features upgraded Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins for the Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco and Mumbai-New York routes.