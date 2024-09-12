It's notable how many of Michelin's favorite hotels are independently owned and run. Hard to find any properties run by the largest hotel groups on its lists.

Michelin has expanded its hotel rating system to include luxury and boutique hotels in Canada and Mexico, in addition to the U.S. Five U.S. hotels have joined Michelin's top Three Key ranking, bringing the total to 16. Notable hotels in Canada and Mexico receiving Michelin's prestigious ratings include Fogo Island Inn and One&Only Mandarina.

Michelin announced a second wave of top picks for U.S. hotels Thursday. It also revealed its first picks for a small group of luxury and boutique hotels in Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this year, the French tire maker and publisher of dining guides launched its new hotel rating system with “keys” mirroring its famous restaurant stars. Since April, Michelin has given its “key” awards to top luxury hotels in Paris, 124 hotels across seven U.S. cities, hotels in Italy, and elsewhere.

Three Keys: Michelin adds “extraordinary” hotels in the U.S.

Five more hotels joined Michelin’s Three Key ranking, it’s top distinction. Michelin’s list now includes 16 Three Key hotels.

Sage Lodge in Pray, Montana

Amangiri in Utah

Canyon Ranch Tuscon in Arizona

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys

Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort in Hawaii (Kailua Kona)

Two Keys: Michelin adds 36 “exceptional” hotels in the U.S.

Stillpoint Lodge in Halibut Cove, Alaska

The Hornibrook Mansion Empress of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel in Sedona, Arizona

Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado

The Marquesa Hotel in Key West, Florida

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida

Halekulani in Honolulu

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua-Kona

Montage Kapalua Bay in Lahaina

The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore

Tourists in North Adams, Massachusetts

Canyon Ranch Lenox in Lenox, Massachusetts

Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana

The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana

Alpine Falls Ranch in Superior, Montana

Inn at Thorn Hill in Jackson Village, New Hampshire

Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico

Castle Hill Inn and Resort in Newport, Rhode Island

The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island

Montage Palmetto Bluff, in Bluffton, South Carolina

The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina

The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee

Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee

Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth, Texas

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin Texas

ULUM Moab in Utah

Washington School House Hotel in Park City, Utah

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont

Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Caldera House in Teton Village, Wyoming

One Key: Michelin adds “special” hotels in the U.S.

Michelin added dozens of hotels to its “one key” ratings, with a full list online.

Canada: Michelin awards keys

Michelin named its top luxury hotels in Canada on Thursday, too. Two received the most coveted “three key” recognition.

Fogo Island Inn at Joe Batt’s Arm, off the coast of Newfoundland. (See their founder speak at Skift Global Forum.)

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge on Vancouver Island

The full list of hotels in Canada that received Michelin recognition is here.

Mexico: Michelin awards keys

Three Mexican hotels were awarded “three Michelin Keys.”

One&Only Mandarina on Mexico’s Western coast

Xinalani near Puerto Vallarta

Hotel Esencia on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

The full list of Mexican hotels that received Michelin Keys is here.