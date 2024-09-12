Skift Take

It's notable how many of Michelin's favorite hotels are independently owned and run. Hard to find any properties run by the largest hotel groups on its lists.

Sean O'Neill

Michelin announced a second wave of top picks for U.S. hotels Thursday. It also revealed its first picks for a small group of luxury and boutique hotels in Canada and Mexico.

Earlier this year, the French tire maker and publisher of dining guides launched its new hotel rating system with “keys” mirroring its famous restaurant stars. Since April, Michelin has given its “key” awards to top luxury hotels in Paris, 124 hotels across seven U.S. cities, hotels in Italy, and elsewhere.

Three Keys: Michelin adds “extraordinary” hotels in the U.S.

Five more hotels joined Michelin’s Three Key ranking, it’s top distinction. Michelin’s list now includes 16 Three Key hotels.

Two Keys: Michelin adds 36 “exceptional” hotels in the U.S.

  • Tourists in North Adams, Massachusetts

One Key: Michelin adds “special” hotels in the U.S.

Michelin added dozens of hotels to its “one key” ratings, with a full list online.

Canada: Michelin awards keys

Michelin named its top luxury hotels in Canada on Thursday, too. Two received the most coveted “three key” recognition.

  • Fogo Island Inn at Joe Batt’s Arm, off the coast of Newfoundland. (See their founder speak at Skift Global Forum.)

The full list of hotels in Canada that received Michelin recognition is here.

Mexico: Michelin awards keys

Three Mexican hotels were awarded “three Michelin Keys.”

  • One&Only Mandarina on Mexico’s Western coast
  • Xinalani near Puerto Vallarta
  • Hotel Esencia on Mexico’s Caribbean coast 

The full list of Mexican hotels that received Michelin Keys is here.

Sean O'Neill, Skift

September 12th, 2024 at 2:12 PM EDT

Tags: awards, future of lodging, luxury hotels, michelin, ratings, reviews

Photo credit: Aman's Amangiri Camp Sarika in Utah. Aman

