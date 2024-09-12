Skift Take
It's notable how many of Michelin's favorite hotels are independently owned and run. Hard to find any properties run by the largest hotel groups on its lists.
Michelin announced a second wave of top picks for U.S. hotels Thursday. It also revealed its first picks for a small group of luxury and boutique hotels in Canada and Mexico.
Earlier this year, the French tire maker and publisher of dining guides launched its new hotel rating system with “keys” mirroring its famous restaurant stars. Since April, Michelin has given its “key” awards to top luxury hotels in Paris, 124 hotels across seven U.S. cities, hotels in Italy, and elsewhere.
Three Keys: Michelin adds “extraordinary” hotels in the U.S.
Five more hotels joined Michelin’s Three Key ranking, it’s top distinction. Michelin’s list now includes 16 Three Key hotels.
- Sage Lodge in Pray, Montana
- Amangiri in Utah
- Canyon Ranch Tuscon in Arizona
- Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys
- Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort in Hawaii (Kailua Kona)
Two Keys: Michelin adds 36 “exceptional” hotels in the U.S.
- Stillpoint Lodge in Halibut Cove, Alaska
- The Hornibrook Mansion Empress of Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas
- Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel in Sedona, Arizona
- Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado
- The Marquesa Hotel in Key West, Florida
- Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Florida
- Halekulani in Honolulu
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua-Kona
- Montage Kapalua Bay in Lahaina
- The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore
- Tourists in North Adams, Massachusetts
- Canyon Ranch Lenox in Lenox, Massachusetts
- Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana
- The Resort at Paws Up in Greenough, Montana
- Alpine Falls Ranch in Superior, Montana
- Inn at Thorn Hill in Jackson Village, New Hampshire
- Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Castle Hill Inn and Resort in Newport, Rhode Island
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island
- Montage Palmetto Bluff, in Bluffton, South Carolina
- The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina
- The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee
- Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee
- Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas
- Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth, Texas
- Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin Texas
- ULUM Moab in Utah
- Washington School House Hotel in Park City, Utah
- Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont
- Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
- Caldera House in Teton Village, Wyoming
One Key: Michelin adds “special” hotels in the U.S.
Michelin added dozens of hotels to its “one key” ratings, with a full list online.
Canada: Michelin awards keys
Michelin named its top luxury hotels in Canada on Thursday, too. Two received the most coveted “three key” recognition.
- Fogo Island Inn at Joe Batt’s Arm, off the coast of Newfoundland. (See their founder speak at Skift Global Forum.)
- Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge on Vancouver Island
The full list of hotels in Canada that received Michelin recognition is here.
Mexico: Michelin awards keys
Three Mexican hotels were awarded “three Michelin Keys.”
- One&Only Mandarina on Mexico’s Western coast
- Xinalani near Puerto Vallarta
- Hotel Esencia on Mexico’s Caribbean coast
The full list of Mexican hotels that received Michelin Keys is here.
