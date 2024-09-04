He took Emirates from startup to one of the world’s largest international airlines.

Power is not just about who holds the top job but who shapes the landscape, drives innovation, and sets the agenda for what comes next. With that in mind, we proudly present Skift’s Power Rankings — our list of the most powerful leaders in travel.

Decades before the Burj Khalifa or even the Dubai Mall entered the global lexicon, one Brit already had the UAE firmly on his radar. Sir Tim Clark’s visionary leadership of Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has seen the carrier grow at lightning speed in tandem with the glitzy city it serves.

Born in England in the much less flashy post-war years, Clark’s journey from young aviation enthusiast to airline president is the stuff of legend. After university in 1972, he joined British Caledonian Airways. His frustration with the color-by-numbers approach of the UK’s heavily regulated airlines led him to Gulf Air. It was here that Clark’s ambition began to be realized.

By 1985, he was a founding member of Emirates, then little more than a start-up, but one with deep pockets and a seemingly endless runway for global development. By the time Clark was appointed company president in 2003, the scale of its expansion already bewildered some. Little did they know that Sir Tim and his team were only getting started.

Today, Emirates is one of the world’s largest international airlines. Leveraging the UAE’s enviable geographic position, the company flies to more than 130 destinations across 80 countries and territories. It’s the world’s biggest operator of the double-decker Airbus A380, which proudly boasts onboard shower rooms and a spacious lounge for its high-flying passengers.

Despite his dizzying brief, Clark has a relentless – and some might say obsessive – focus on customer service. He has a famous eye for detail, focused on every stage of the passenger journey.

His dedication to the cause was placed beyond doubt during the pandemic. Having planned to retire from his full-time role in 2020, Clark recognized the value his experience and continuity of leadership would bring. Four years later, he remains in post.