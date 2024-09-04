Power is not just about who holds the top job but who shapes the landscape, drives innovation, and sets the agenda for what comes next. With that in mind, we proudly present Skift’s Power Rankings — our list of the most powerful leaders in travel.

Matthew Upchurch was born into a world of travel. His father, one of the founders of the United States Tour Operators Association, was a pioneer in the luxury travel industry. He established the first timeshare in Acapulco and was a pioneer in retrofitting motor coaches with air-conditioning for safaris in India and Africa. “I feel incredibly blessed that I was born into this industry, into the world of travel and tourism,” said Upchurch.

Upchurch is now a prominent figure in the luxury travel industry as the CEO of Virtuoso, a leading global network of travel agencies specializing in luxury and experiential travel.

Virtuoso encompasses over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 advisors in 50 countries. It operates one of the largest networks of luxury travel advisors in the world and reported significant growth in its sales and booking in 2023.

Upchurch helped to usher in that expansion by focusing on blending technology with human expertise with a consistent commitment to fostering human connection in travel. He integrated advanced booking systems, data-driven personalization tools, and a comprehensive online portal that helps both customers and travel advisors.

“I’m enamored and passionate about technology that amplifies the value of humans rather than merely seeking efficiency,” he said.

Upchurch also introduced a new program called Virtuoso Voyager Club, which offers more exclusivity, and he launched Virtuoso Life, a luxury travel magazine.

“My personal desire now is to build something that will self-perpetuate around both the practical business side and the personal side — the set of values we believe in,” he said. “A strong ‘why’ is not only incredibly fulfilling but also positive for the world and the travelers who experience it.”