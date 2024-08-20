Airlink marks the latest in a series of strategic investments for the Qatar Airways Group in Africa and beyond. Could the much-anticipated RwandAir deal be next?

The Qatar Airways Group has acquired a 25% equity holding in one of Africa’s largest regional airlines. On Tuesday, the Doha-based company confirmed the stake in Johannesburg-based Airlink.

The carrier’s primary focus is South Africa, but its route network stretches into 14 other African nations. More than 45 destinations are served by Airlink on a scheduled and charter basis. The company describes itself as a “premium, full-service regional airline.”

The deal builds on an existing code-sharing partnership between the companies. This allows passengers from both airlines to connect more easily between flights.

In a statement, Qatar Airways described the deal as a further example of its “Africa growth strategy,” adding that it will “cement its role as a key driver to the continent’s economic success.”

The Qatari carrier said in 2020 that it planned to buy a 49% stake in state-owned RwandAir, the national airline of Rwanda. However, four years later, the formal contract has yet to be signed. Speaking to Skift earlier this year, RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo said progress was being made towards the closing of the deal.

A new airport serving the Rwandan capital Kigali, largely funded by Qatar Airways, is also under construction and expected to open in the next two or three years.

More broadly, Qatar Airways owns 20% of British Airways owner IAG, 10% of South American carrier Latam Airlines and almost 10% of Cathay Pacific.

What Have the Airline CEOs Said?

On the Airlink announcement, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO, said the investment demonstrated confidence in the regional airline and also Africa as a whole. Al-Meer said the continent is “showing huge potential that I am delighted we are able to help start realizing.”

Credit: Airlink

For his part, Airlink CEO Rodger Foster added: “Having Qatar Airways as an equity partner is a powerful endorsement of Airlink and echoes our faith in the markets we currently serve and plan to add to our network. This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity, and expanding our marketing reach.”

Although further details were not immediately available, the companies said they will work together to align individual loyalty programs. Qatar Airways operates its Avios-backed Privilege Club, while Airlink’s platform is called Skybucks.

In addition to investments across the continent, Qatar Airways flies to 29 destinations across Africa.