Just about every hotel brand is trying to target luxury, and Hilton’s no different. Its approach with this move is strengthening relationships with influential travel advisors.

Hilton said on Tuesday it had revamped its program for select luxury travel advisors booking its high-end hotels and resorts.

“It’s not just a new name,” the company said about the invitation-only program, which has rebranded from Impresario to Hilton for Luxury. The program adds “a concierge desk” for agents. Hilton also plans to reward advisors who make a lot of high-quality bookings.

Why it matters: This move signals Hilton’s increased focus on the luxury travel market and its commitment to strengthening relationships with influential travel advisors who cater to high-net-worth clients.

Hilton for Luxury is one of several “preferential hotel programs” that groups like Accor, Belmond, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott, and Rosewood offer to top-performing accredited travel agencies.

Like similar programs, Hilton’s preferential hotel program offers clients perks and privileges, such as double Honors points for the guests, free breakfasts for two, potential upgrades, hotel credits, and early check-ins and late check-outs subject to availability.

The big picture: Hilton’s program encompasses 100 hotels and resorts across five brands:

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts

NoMad Hotels

Signia by Hilton

What’s New in Hilton’s Program

Besides a new website, the biggest change is a “dedicated concierge desk,” a feature luxury travel advisors told Hilton they wish it had to help them serve clients.

A concierge is on hand at each hotel to ensure the program’s features and benefits are fulfilled for guests. The concierges can also help advisors rectify issues on behalf of clients.

The change sounded promising to luxury travel advisor Samantha Rose: “It’s critically important to have excellent contacts and partnerships at the properties you’re booking to make sure your clients are getting the best possible treatment, and if you need to get in contact with someone, that you’re confident you can.”

Hilton said it also plans to give advisors booking travel rewards based on the amount booked, but details were sparse.

“We’re investing in relationships with key travel advisors who influence high-net-worth travelers’ decisions,” said Frank Passanante, senior vice president and global head of sales at Hilton.

A new Hilton video reviews the changes affecting luxury travel advisors.