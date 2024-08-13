GetYourGuide seeks to strengthen its airline collaborations with Eurowings integration, boosting customer experience.

GetYourGuide, a leading travel experiences platform based in Berlin, is partnering with Eurowings, a German value airline.

The partnership will allow Eurowings’ customers to book GetYourGuide’s experiences directly on the airline’s website.

“We definitely expect this partnership to fuel further customer growth,” Alexander Ley, head of strategic partnerships in EMEA at GetYourGuide, told Skift.

Eurowings is part of the Lufthansa Group, one of the largest aviation groups in the world. This partnership is part of an effort to build up the integrated holiday planning service for both companies.

Ley said that this announcement with Eurowings is GetYourGuide’s latest collaboration and has “officially rounded out its strategic partnership with Lufthansa.” Now, GetYourGuide is connected to Lufthansa Airlines, Brussels, Austrian, Swiss Airlines, and Eurowings.

“It’s fair to say that we’ve established a strong presence with airlines allowing travelers to book international flight tickets and experiences in one go.”

The popularity of experiences

A recent report from GetYourGuide says that local experiences are a decisive factor for more than half of German travelers when they choose a destination and duration.

“Local experiences are why people travel,” said Ley. “Research shows that travelers assess experiences first and then choose their destination, flights and accommodation.”

“By integrating and personalizing experience recommendations in the the booking process, airlines can greatly enhance customer satisfaction and even strengthen their own loyalty programs.”

Ley said that the partnership was jointly initiated and is building on established collaborations with the Lufthansa Group. GetYourGuide also works with other loyalty programs including Flying Blue with AirFrance-KLM Group, Emirates Skywards, VOLARE with ITA Airways, and others.