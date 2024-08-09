Taylor Swift is so influential that a destination can still get a tourism boost even when she doesn't perform.

Even though Vienna won’t be hosting a Taylor Swift concert this week, it’s still getting a tourism boost from her fans.

On Friday, hundreds of fans created their own concert as they sang along to Swift songs on the streets of Vienna. Organizers canceled Swift’s scheduled shows after authorities stopped an attack.

The concerts — each sold out — were set to take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium, which seats 65,000. Ticket-holders are going to be refunded within the next 10 days.

The size of the crowds attracted extensive coverage on social media and news outlets. “Vienna showcased resilience as Swifties turned cancellations into street celebrations, creating a digital buzz and global attention,“ said Norbert Kettner, CEO of the Vienna Tourist Board.

To help fans shake off fans’ disappointment, Vienna is offering free admissions to it museums, free meals at a local burger chain and ‘comforting crystals’ as gifts, the tourist board said.

“Vienna is doing everything it can to ensure that the thousands of Swifties who have traveled to our city still have an unforgettable weekend,” said Kettner. “Vienna would like to thank all the fans for their understanding and solidarity, whose reactions show that nothing and nobody can destroy the cohesion in our society.”

Europe’s Summer of Swift Tourism

Taylor Swift’s next stop is London for five concerts between August 15 and 20. Vienna and London are part of her multi-destination Eras Tours, which started in March 2023 and will conclude in December 2024. The tour features over 150 shows and spans five continents.

International travel bookings to destinations have seen large upticks around the concert dates. International tourist bookings for Stockholm are up 136% from last year, Warsaw 203% and London 45%, according to ForwardKeys, a travel data analytics firm.

Swift’s Era Tours’ Economic Impact

Swift has become a tourism generator everywhere she performs. In the U.S., each concert attendee spends $1,300 per show on hotels, outfits and other merchandise, Skift reported. She generated $5 billion for the U.S. economy.

Destinations have been trying to persuade Swift to host concerts at their venues. Singapore’s government allegedly paid $3 million a concert to keep Swift from performing anywhere else in Southeast Asia.