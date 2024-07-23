Speaking to Skift, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said supply chain and regulatory hurdles could hinder the speed of the first class roll-out.

A new first class cabin is on the way at Qatar Airways, but it might take a little longer to arrive than expected. Speaking to Skift, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer revealed that he is due to see a prototype of the new top-tier seat on Thursday.

Al-Meer’s status update builds on comments he shared in a CNBC interview earlier this year. In March, the CEO told the network that the first class project was well-advanced. “We are 70-80% ready – we are only finalizing colors and small touches.”

However, in conversation with Skift on the fringes of the Farnborough Airshow in the U.K, Al-Meer struck a more cautious tone. “There are problems in the supply chain, problems with certification. We are working very closely with suppliers and manufacturers to see how they can accelerate the certification process,” said the CEO.

As with any bespoke cabin design, Qatar Airways needs to obtain a series of regulatory approvals before rolling out the new product. It is for this reason that many other carriers prefer to buy an existing ‘off the shelf’ option.

This approach doesn’t suit Qatar Airways. The Gulf carrier has earned a reputation for being an industry maverick and prides itself in pushing the traditional boundaries of cabin design, especially among its more upscale cabins.

Which Qatar Airways Aircraft Will Have the New First Class?

While timelines remain fluid, Al-Meer confirmed that the new first class will only be installed on the airline’s next-generation aircraft and not retrofitted onto older models.

The Doha-based carrier is inviting proposals from plane makers ahead of a major new long-haul aircraft order. Flagship widebodies from both Airbus and Boeing are understood to be in contention.

In practical terms, this likely means that the new first class won’t be passenger-ready for several years.

The Airbus A380 ‘super jumbo’ is currently the only plane type in Qatar’s fleet to offer a first class cabin (pictured above). It flies to select destinations including London Heathrow, Sydney, and Bangkok, and was brought out of retirement after the pandemic. The A380 has eight first class suites situated on the aircraft’s upper deck.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO. Photo: Qatar Airways

A U-Turn in First Class Approach

Qatar Airways’ investment in a new first class offering represents a major U-turn in strategy. Just last year, Al-Meer’s predecessor Akbar Al Baker told Bloomberg that he “didn’t see the necessity” for first class. “Why should you invest in a subclass of an aeroplane that already gives you all the amenities that first class gives you?”

In recent years carriers including LATAM, Malaysia Airlines, and South African Airways have withdrawn their international first class products.

This has left only a handful of long-haul carriers that continue to invest in a true first class cabin. These include Singapore Airlines, British Airways, and Japan Airlines – yet even these companies only offer the product on select routes.

However, there are early signs of a modest revival in the format. Air France is expected to launch an all-new first class ‘La Première’ product before the end of the year. Germany’s Lufthansa is also planning an upgrade to its existing first class offering.