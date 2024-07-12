The partnership between Southwest and Archer Aviation will bring eVTOLs to California airports, but the timeline is currently unclear.

Southwest Airlines and startup Archer Aviation have signed an agreement to operate air taxi flights at California airports.

The companies said Friday they intend to collaborate on an air taxi network concept that would “support California airports and the surrounding communities Southwest serves.”

The timeline for the project is unclear. Air taxis, also known as eclectic vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), have received significant funding from major airlines. The aircraft have been marketed as the future of air travel for their ability to shorten commutes to airports.

However, eVTOLs have also faced many regulatory and infrastructure hurdles, making it uncertain when the aircraft can become a regular part of travel.

Archer, which has backing from United Airlines and Boeing, received a key certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in June that gets it one step closer to flying travelers. The process took nearly two years for Archer.

Joby Aviation, another eVTOL company that has support from Delta Air Lines, received the same FAA certification two years ago. The company signed an agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority in February to provide air taxi services within the emirate by 2026.

Southwest said it plans to use Archer’s “Midnight” air taxi for the network, the aircraft that Archer is now working on for FAA certification.