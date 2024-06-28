Is it too far-fetched to think that Brian Chesky might one day pull a "Dara Khosrowshahi," who left his post as Expedia boss for the bigger opportunity to head Uber? After all, developing generative AI at OpenAI is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Airbnb boss Brian Chesky has a ton of experience with regulations. The company faces a ban in Barcelona in a few years, was nearly erased from New York City, and has to deal with countless other regulatory battles around the world.

On a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival earlier this week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman credited fellow panelist Chesky with some key advice: “You’re not thinking enough about politics and policy, and what that’s going to mean for how the world thinks about AI,” Altman said, paraphrasing Chesky. The two have been friends since Chesky arrived in Silicon Valley in 2008.

During the discussion, moderated by NBC News’ Lester Holt, Altman said Chesky advised him how to hire a public policy team, how to map out a regulatory strategy, as well as offering do’s and don’ts.

“Brian was the person who would just sit down with me for three hours every other week, and give me a list and say, ‘Here’s the five things you got to do. Now, here’s where you’re behind. Here’s what you’re screwing up. Here’s what you got to proactively do. Here’s what you got to think about.’ And it’s basically almost always right. And I learned to just always shut up and follow the advice.”

OpenAI Built a Public Policy Team Earlier Than Other Tech Firms

Chesky said Altman’s OpenAI has created a public policy and stakeholder management team much earlier than big tech companies did years ago.

“We didn’t think these platforms would have the impact on society that they now know they have,” Chesky said. “And so I think the mindset that Sam has, and even the questions you’re asking him, probably weren’t asked of tech leaders 15 years ago. I think the whole industry’s changed.”

Ana Makanju has headed global public affairs at OpenAI for the past year. “This technology will profoundly transform how we live, and we can guide its trajectory, limit abuse, and secure broadly beneficial outcomes,” she said, according to the OpenAI website.

Airbnb had to staff up to deal with public policy, as many cities try to reduce its footprint in the name of affordable housing and quality of life. The public policy team numbered around 200 before the pandemic.

An Alternative to a Hodgepodge of Regulations?

Airbnb has long argued for consistency so it doesn’t have to deal with regulations that vary wildly depending on the jurisdiction.

Chesky and Altman, a former Expedia Group board member, said nations should collaborate on regulatory frameworks for AI.

They both called for a “transnational group or body” to help sort out the many issues.

“It’s not a race, it’s not going to be done in secret,” Chesky said referring to the development of AI. “But I think nations can collaborate together. And there could be a transnational group or body that could really align to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Chesky said that would be best for society and “probably best for entrepreneurs, so they don’t have to comply with 200 different laws.”

He commented on the challenge of dealing with rotating elected officials and stakeholders in cities around the world.

Altman agreed that a global regulatory framework would be best for society and entrepreneurs. “I think we’re really going to need that.”