A new survey by GetYourGuide found that 70% of respondents have a plan to book a guided tour in the next year.

Guided tours are experiencing a resurgence, with Millennials and Gen Z leading the trend, according to a new survey from Berlin-based GetYourGuide.

Of 1,000 U.S. individuals who traveled for leisure at least once in the past 12 months, 70% planned to book a guided tour for the next year, the survey found. Roughly two in five of Millennials and Gen Z travelers surveyed booked a guided tour in the past year, the results show – that’s 40% of Gen Z and 42% of Millennials compared to 22% of Gen X and 22% of Boomers.

“Across the board, we see travelers expressing interest in authentic experiences where local experts can unlock something deeper about a destination,” GetYourGuide’s chief marketing officer Emil Martinsek told Skift.

Authentic Experiences

Travelers seemed particularly drawn to tours that brought them closer to the society or geography they visited. They prioritized a deep dive into the history of a city or landmark, experiencing local cuisine, and the opportunity to meet locals.

Walking tours were most popular with bus or boat tours following closely behind.

Out of those surveyed, 89% of travelers believed that a local guide is essential for exploring a new destination.

An Ongoing Trend

The findings track with a previous report, published by research and events company Arival in January. This study showed that Millennials and Gen Z are prioritizing guided tours, from culinary and shopping tours to eco and adventure tours.

Arival’s 2024 U.S. Tour Taker Report found that the younger generation is shifting from sightseeing to experiential tours. Sightseeing tours remain the most popular overall, but that popularity is driven by people over the age of 55. Younger travelers are looking for something more active, experiential, or educational.

The trend is likely to stay positive. GetYourGuide’s latest study also showed that nearly all leisure travelers who booked a guided tour in 2023 plan to do so again this year.