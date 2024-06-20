With Ennismore's backing and Accor's distribution, Our Habitas is poised for some major growth. The brand already has multiple projects in the works, with a focus on Saudi Arabia and Asia.

Ennismore, the fast-growing lifestyle hospitality company that’s an Accor joint venture, said Thursday it had entered into a strategic partnership to run and market as part of its family of brands the experiential luxury hotel brand Our Habitas.

The companies didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal. Our Habitas’ shareholders remain the same.

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Oliver Ripley, Our Habitas operates 10 resorts in unique destinations across Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Chile and Namibia. The brand has attracted investments from Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, Starwood Capital, Barry Sternlicht, Maurice Salem and Travis Kalanick.

Ennismore will manage and expand the brand, while Ripley will oversee its creative vision.

“Our Habitas has created a unique niche in luxury hospitality, offering stunning destinations to passionate travelers seeking a lifetime adventure,” said Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO of Accor and executive chairman of Ennismore, in a statement. “Its crafted positioning will perfectly fit with our Ennismore collective.”

Our Habitas focuses on themes of sustainability, wellness, and immersive local experiences. It has multiple projects in development, with significant expansion planned in Saudi Arabia and Asia. By joining forces with Ennismore, the brand aims to accelerate its growth.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Ennismore was founded in 2011 and entered into a joint venture with Accor in 2021. Its portfolio includes over 145 properties across 35 countries under 17 brands. The company has over 100 more hotels in its pipeline.

As Skift’s “On Experience” columnist Colin Nagy was among the first to point out back in 2020, Habitas differentiated itself early on by being the developer, owner, architect, engineer, management company, and operator of their properties. This made it able to push the envelope on new ideas. For example, they developed an innovation lab in Merida, Mexico where they used modular construction and 3D printing technology to create future developments.

CORRECTION: This article incorrectly said Ennismore was buying Our Habitas. It’s only entering into a strategic partnership with Our Habitas, whose shareholders remain the same.

Ennismore CEO Sharan Pasricha spoke at Skift’s India Summit in Delhi-NCR in March 2024.

What am I looking at? The performance of hotels and short-term rental sector stocks within the ST200. The index includes companies publicly traded across global markets, including international and regional hotel brands, hotel REITs, hotel management companies, alternative accommodations, and timeshares.

The Skift Travel 200 (ST200) combines the financial performance of nearly 200 travel companies worth more than a trillion dollars into a single number. See more hotels and short-term rental financial sector performance.

Read the full methodology behind the Skift Travel 200.