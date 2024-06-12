Lindblad is not just expanding its fleet but is also pursuing a broader ambition to balance growth with ecological stewardship. Easier said than done, however.

Lindblad Expeditions said Tuesday it would add two purpose-built ships to its fleet. The adventure travel operator will use the vessels specifically for small-group expeditions in the Galápagos Islands, doubling its capacity there.

The two ships, formerly operated by Celebrity Cruises, will undergo multi-million-dollar refurbishments before being deployed in early 2025, according to Lindblad.

Lindblad Expeditions said the smallness of the ships will promote conservation in the ecologically sensitive Galápagos Islands. One vessel holds only 48 guests, while the other is a 16-guest catamaran designed for family vacations, affinity groups, and private charters.

Lindblad Expeditions partners with National Geographic to run educationally oriented voyages, where guests interact with scientists, naturalists, and researchers. It has more than 100 departures a year in the Galápagos region. Lindblad Expeditions also financially supports the Charles Darwin Foundation, a conservation and research organization.

Executives said the expansion into the Galápagos is part of Lindblad’s broader strategy to enhance its fleet while keeping its carbon footprint in check. The company currently operates 17 owned, leased, and chartered vessels. Its subsidiaries, such as Natural Habitat, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., and Classic Journeys, offer land-based adventure travel. Last month, it bought Wineland-Thomson Adventures.