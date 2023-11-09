Nicole Hollis’s emphasis on locally resonant hotel design is amply on display at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ reimagined Kona Village — lauded extensively by Architectural Digest and Conde Nast Traveler. The creative director and principal of the firm NICOLEHOLLIS has a residence on the Big Island, and she knows the Hawaiian aesthetic well.



While many of Hollis’ hospitality projects are waterside — 1Hotels in San Francisco and Hanalei Bay, and The Sea Ranch Lodge among them — all avoid the generic resort hotel look of neutrals with blue accents.

Exhibit A: Kona Village’s 150 freestanding hale bungalows, designed in collaboration with Walker Warner Architects, feature three separate color schemes based on their location in three villages dotting the property. North Village has blacks and reds as a nod to the local black lava flows, while Fish Pond village rooms have deep greens and blues with darker wood tones, and South Village has vibrant yellows and blues.



“Responding to each site and finding local artisans and craftspeople working with locally sourced materials is my way of finding a sense of place,” Hollis said.



Rebuilding Kona Village — which was struck by a tsunami in 2011 — was a unique opportunity to “draw inspiration from the past while introducing a new generation of artists and craftspeople,” said Hollis. Accommodations and common areas feature bespoke furniture that draws inspiration from ancient Hawaiian fishing tools, knot tying, and carvings. Custom upholstery textures, rugs, and accessories were chosen or designed to pay homage to local culture, a process for which Hollis collaborated with or commissioned Hawaiian residents and native Hawaiians.



Besides instilling an authentic sense of place, earth-friendly practices are Hollis’ other hallmark. At Kona Village, this includes recycled plastic bottle “thatch” on the hales. Hollis completed two projects in two years with 1Hotels, whose ethos is sustainable luxury. The new 1Hotel Hanalei Bay, which opened earlier this year, includes 144.6 tons of material salvaged to make furniture and art.