Today's edition of Skift's daily podcast looks closer at the recovery of the travel industry that have allowed it to surpass spring 2019 benchmarks.

Jane Alexander

Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, May 26. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.

Skift editorial events producer Jane Alexander is joined by Skift’s head of research, Wouter Geerts, P.H.D., and research analyst, Saniya Zanpure, to discuss a the travel industry’s complete recovery from the pandemic. They discuss how this past April the Skift Travel Health Index average score surpassed that of 2019 for the first time, the weaknesses that still exist and the opportunities for growth.

You can read an outline of the report and see supporting charts and graphs in the story Tourism Triumphs: Skift Travel Health Index Reaches Record High.

Jane Alexander, Skift

May 26th, 2023 at 2:44 AM EDT

Tourists near St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, in April 2023.

