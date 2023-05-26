Skift Take
Good morning from Skift. It’s Friday, May 26. Here’s what you need to know about the business of travel today.
Episode Notes
Skift editorial events producer Jane Alexander is joined by Skift’s head of research, Wouter Geerts, P.H.D., and research analyst, Saniya Zanpure, to discuss a the travel industry’s complete recovery from the pandemic. They discuss how this past April the Skift Travel Health Index average score surpassed that of 2019 for the first time, the weaknesses that still exist and the opportunities for growth.
You can read an outline of the report and see supporting charts and graphs in the story Tourism Triumphs: Skift Travel Health Index Reaches Record High.
Photo credit: Tourists near St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, in April 2023. Skift